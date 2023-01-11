CBSE Board To Consider Marks of New Skill Subjects in Best of 5 From Academic Year 2023-24

CBSE Updates: As per the recent updates, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has introduced new skill subjects in classes 9th and 11th. The affiliated schools can register their students in class 9 and 11 in the newly introduced subjects through the CBSE registration portal as per the schedule provided by the examination unit.

With the introduction of new skill subjects, the Board has now come up with a new policy as well. According to that, now, the CBSE class 10 students can consider the marks of any of the newly-introduced subjects in their - Best of 5, if they are not satisfied with marks in any other subjects. This will come into effect from the 2023-24 academic year.

CBSE To Consider Marks of New Skill Subjects in Best of 5

As per the official notice released, it has been mentioned that, if a student studies three compulsory subjects (Science, Mathematics and Social Science) and also chooses a skill subject (as sixth optional subject), then the aggregate of the best five including two languages (subjects 1 & 2) and the best three (from 3, 4, 5 & 6, including skill subject) can be considered for the calculation of marks/percentage.

Children with Special Needs (CWSN) may opt for one language and any four subjects including the skill subject. Further, if any student fails in any one of the three elective subjects (Science, Mathematics and Social Science), then it will be replaced by the skill subject (offered as a 6th additional subject) and the result of class 10 board will be calculated accordingly.

Check CBSE Skill Subjects Notice PDF Here

CBSE Newly Introduced Skill Subjects

Recently, the board has started three new skill subjects in Class 9 and four new subjects in Class 11. The skill subjects introduced in Class 9 are design thinking and innovation, foundation skills for sciences (pharmaceutical and biotechnology), and electronics and hardware. Whereas new skill subjects introduced in Class 11 are design thinking and innovation, physical activity trainer, land transportation associate, electronics and hardware. The board offers 22 skill subjects in Classes 9-10 and 43 skill subjects in Classes 11-12.

