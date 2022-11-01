UP Board 2023: Model Papers released for Class 10, Download here

UP Board 2023: UPMSP has released the 2022-23 model papers for its students of Class 10. Students can download these in PDF format from the official website at upmsp.edu.in

UP Board 2023: Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, commonly known as UP Board, has released its model papers for class 10 students going to appear for 2022-23 UP Board examination. The model papers are available on the state board’s official website at upmsp.edu.in. Students can download the same in PDF format from the board's website and also from this article.

UP board released many model papers on Monday, 31st October, 2022. The board has already made available the model papers of subjects like Maths, Science, Social Science, etc. along with language subjects such as English, Hindi, Sanskrit, Sindhi, Bangla, etc. However, as of 1st November, all the model papers aren’t out yet. Nevertheless, all model papers of class 10 for the academic year 2022-23 are likely to be available soon. Students are eagerly waiting for the model papers and the datesheet for UP Board examinations 2022-23 for class 10.

UPMSP is one among the biggest state education boards in India with about 64 lakh students in UP board examinations, according to the board’s website. For the current academic year, according to the UP board authorities, 58,67,329 students have enrolled for the 10th and 12th grade board exams in 2023.

How to download UP board model papers 2022-23 from UPMSP?

Step 1: Visit the official website of UP Board i.e upmsp.edu.

Now, you will land on the homepage of the website.

Step 2: On the left side of the screen, click on the ‘Model Paper’ option from the side panel.

Now you will get the page with the download links for the model papers available.

Step 3: Click on 'Download' adjacent to the subject of choice

Step 4: View and/or download the PDF

Direct link to Download UP board model papers 2022-23 for class 10.

Stay tuned to know more about UP Board examinations 2023!