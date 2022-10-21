UP Board Class 10th Commerce Syllabus 2022-23: Download Complete Commerce Syllabus in PDF

UP Board Class 10th Commerce Syllabus 2022-23: Check the latest syllabus content, deleted chapters, list of practical and project works. Also get to download Class 10 Commerce Syllabus Content in PDF.

UP Board Class 10th Commerce Syllabus 2022-23: Uttar Pradesh Board of High School has released the newly updated syllabus for the students of Commerce in Class 10th. Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, better known as UPMSP, has released the high school syllabus for the academic year 2022-23 on their official website upmsp.edu.in. Students are allowed to download the subject-wise syllabus from the syllabus section. Alternatively, students can download the Commerce Syllabus for the year 2022-23 directly from this article.

The written exam for Commerce - subject code 935 - would be for 70 marks only. Rest of the 30 marks will be given on the basis of project and practical works.

Students must note that no textbooks have been determined or recommended for this course. The school can prescribe their best choice for the course. So, you should follow what has been followed in your school.

Also, get a direct download link below to download the syllabus in PDF format.

The topics which have been reduced from UP Board Class 10th Commerce Syllabus for this academic year are given at the end of the syllabus.

UP Board Class 10th Commerce Syllabus 2022-23 content:





View the syllabus list for project work and internal assessment:

All the deleted topics from the theory exam syllabus and the practicals are given above.

Download the UP Board Class 10th Commerce Syllabus 2022-23 in PDF Format from the link given below.

UP Board Class 10th Commerce Syllabus 2022-23

