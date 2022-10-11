 UP Board Class 10th Science Syllabus 2022-23: Download UP Board Class 10 Science Syllabus PDF

UP Board Class 10th Science Syllabus 2022-23: View for free and get the direct download link to complete UP Board class 10th Science syllabus for the academic year 2022-23.

UP Board Class 10th Science Syllabus 2022-23: Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad has made available the UP board class 10 Science syllabus for the students appearing in their class 10 board exams for academic year 2022-23.

Students can visit the official website i.e. upmsp.edu.in. to download UP Board Class 10 Science syllabus for 2022-23 . At Jagran Josh, you can view and download the whole Science syllabus prescribed for class 10.

The subject code for UP board class 10 Science paper is 931.

The total number of chapters is 5. The total time allotted for the students to attempt the paper is 3 hours. The written exam / theory paper is for 70 marks. The remaining 30 marks out of 100 are allotted on the basis of practical work and project work.

The given content includes the 5 chapters in the syllabus in detail.

It also includes the details for internal assessment, list of suggested project works and list of suggested practical works.

The 30 percent reduced syllabus content is also given at the last.

View the content below:

Download from the link given below:

Click here to Download - UP Board Class 10th Science Syllabus 2022-23