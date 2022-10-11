UP Board Class 10th Social Science Syllabus 2022-23: Download Social Science Syllabus PDF

UP Board Class 10th Social Science Syllabus 2022-23 can be downloaded now. Read this article to view UPMSP Social Science Syllabus and find the PDF link.

UP Board Class 10th Social Science Syllabus 2022-23: Class 10th Social Science syllabus for the students of Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad is now available. Students can download the same from the official website of UPMSP i.e. upmsp.edu.in.

The total number of units included in the syllabus of UP Class 10 Social Science syllabus is 4.

The 4 units are from different fields of Social Science:

UNIT NO. FIELD TOPIC 1 History India and the Contemporary World II 2 Geography Contemporary India II 3 Political Science Democratic Politics II 4 Economics Understanding Economic Development

The written theory paper will be conducted for 70 marks while remaining 30 marks will be given based on prescribed project work.

You can view the whole syllabus and download its pdf from the link below.





Download from the link given below:

Click here to Download - UP Board Class 10th Social Science Syllabus 2022-23