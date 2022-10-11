UP Board Class 10th English Syllabus 2022-23: Download Complete Syllabus 

UP Board Class 10th English Syllabus 2022-23 can be downloaded now. Get free UP Class 10 English Syllabus PDF Link at upmsp.edu.in and Jagran Josh.

UP Board Class 10th English Syllabus 2022-23: Candidates preparing for Class 10th UP Board exams can now access the prescribed English Syllabus for the year 2022-23. The subject-wise syllabus for Class 10th students has been released on the official website of UPMSP (Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad) at upmsp.edu.in.

If you don't think that knowing syllabus is important for good scores then you are wrong. All the functions and concepts used to evaluate students' performance are contained in the syllabus, which essentially acts as a contract between the students and the professors. Students would find it easier to choose how much time to spend on each topic/ lesson/ chapter when they have a good understanding of the complete syllabus and when they know the importance of the various sections.

Let us now quickly move on. Students can view the complete Class 10th syllabus for English, by UPMSP, below.

Also, get a direct download link below to download the syllabus in PDF format.

You can view the UP Board Class 10th English Syllabus 2022-23 content below:

Class – X

Subject – English

Max Marks – 100

There will be one question paper of 70 marks. Internal Assessment will be for 30 marks.

Reading - 10 Marks

One short passage followed by three MCQs. 3X1=3 One passage followed by three very short answer type questions. 3x2=6

And one vocabulary based question 1

Writing Skills - 10 Marks

Letter (formal/informal)/ Application. 4 Descriptive paragraph/Report/Article (One option based on given verbal input, another on figurative input) in about 80-100 words. 6

Grammar - 15 Marks

five MCQs based on parts of speech, tenses, articles, reordering of sentences, spellings. 5X1=5 Three very short answer type questions based on narration voice, punctuation. 3x2=6 Translation of a short passage from Hindi to English. (4 Sentences) 4

Literature - 35 Marks

First Flight (23 marks)

Prose (15 marks)

Two MCQs based on the given extract. 2x1=2 Three MCQs based on lessons. 3x1=3 Two short answer type questions in about 30-40 words each. 3+3=6 One long answer type question in about 60 words. 4

Poetry - (08 marks)

Two MCQs based on the given extract. 2x1=2 One short answer type question based on poetry lessons in about 30-40 words. 3

OR

Four lines from any poem prescribed in the syllabus

Central indea of the given poem. 3

Foot Prints Without Feet - (12 marks)

Five MCQs based on prescribed lessons. 5x1=5 One short answer type question in about 30-40 words. 3 One long answer type question in about 60 words 4

Prescribed books and Lessons

First Flight – Text Book

Prose

A Letter to God - G.L. Fuentes Nelson Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom - Nelson Rolihlahla Mandela From the Diary of Anne Frank - Anne Frank Glimpses of India A Baker from Goa - Lucio Rodrigues Coorg - Lokesh Abrol Tea from Assam - Arup Kumar Datta Madam Rides the Bus - Vallikkannan The Sermon at Benares

Poetry-

Dust of Snow - Robert Frost Fire and Ice - Robert Frost A Tiger in the Zoo - Leslie Norris Amanda! - Robin Klein Animals - Walt Whitman The Trees - Adrienne Rich Fog - Carl Sandburg

Footprints without Feet-Supplementary Reader

A Triumph of Surgery - James Herriot The Thief’s Story - Ruskin Bond Footprints without Feet - H.G. Wells The Making of a Scientist - Robert W. Peterson The Necklace - Guy De Maupassant Bholi - K.A. Abbas

Words & Expression (Eng. Work Book)

For the Academic Session 2022-23

The internal assessment should be conducted as follows:-

First Internal Assessment (Oral Expression Based) August - 10 Marks Second Internal Assessment (Creative Writing Based) December - 10 Marks

Four Monthly Tests - 10 Marks

First Monthly Test (Descriptive Questions Based) July Second Monthly Test (MCQs Based) August Third Monthly Test (Descriptive Questions Based) November Fourth Monthly Test (MCQs Based) December

The Sum of the marks obtained in all the four monthly Tests should be converted into 10 Marks.

30% Reduced Syllabus for session 2022-23

Text Book

Prose –

Two Story about Flying

His First Flight - Liam O’Flaherty Black Aeroplane - Frederick Forsyth

The Hundred Dresses-I - El Bsor Ester

The Hundred Dresses-II - El Bsor Ester

Mijbil The Otter - Gavin Maxwell

The Proposal - Anton Chekov

Poetry-

How to Tell Wild Animals - Carolyn Wells

The Ball Poem - John Berryman

The Tale of Custard the Dragon - Ogden Nash

For Anne Gregory - William Butler Yeats

Footprints without Feet – Supplementary Reader

The Midnight Visitor - Robert Arthur

A Question of Trust - Victor Canning

The Hack Driver - Sinclair Lewis

The Book That Saved the Earth - Claire Boiko

Download the syllabus in PDF Format.

Click here to Download - UP Board Class 10th English Syllabus 2022-23

Stay tuned for more!