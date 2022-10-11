UP Board Class 10th English Syllabus 2022-23: Download Complete Syllabus 

UP Board Class 10th English Syllabus 2022-23: Candidates preparing for Class 10th UP Board exams can now access the prescribed English Syllabus for the year 2022-23. The subject-wise syllabus for Class 10th students has been released on the official website of UPMSP (Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad) at upmsp.edu.in.
If you don't think that knowing syllabus is important for good scores then you are wrong. All the functions and concepts used to evaluate students' performance are contained in the syllabus, which essentially acts as a contract between the students and the professors. Students would find it easier to choose how much time to spend on each topic/ lesson/ chapter when they have a good understanding of the complete syllabus and when they know the importance of the various sections.
Let us now quickly move on. Students can view the complete Class 10th syllabus for English, by UPMSP, below.
Also, get a direct download link below to download the syllabus in PDF format.
You can view the UP Board Class 10th English Syllabus 2022-23 content below:
Class – X
Subject – English
Max Marks – 100
There will be one question paper of 70 marks. Internal Assessment will be for 30 marks.
Reading - 10 Marks
- One short passage followed by three MCQs. 3X1=3
- One passage followed by three very short answer type questions. 3x2=6
And one vocabulary based question 1
Writing Skills - 10 Marks
- Letter (formal/informal)/ Application. 4
- Descriptive paragraph/Report/Article (One option based on given verbal input, another on figurative input) in about 80-100 words. 6
Grammar - 15 Marks
- five MCQs based on parts of speech, tenses, articles, reordering of sentences, spellings. 5X1=5
- Three very short answer type questions based on narration voice, punctuation. 3x2=6
- Translation of a short passage from Hindi to English. (4 Sentences) 4
Literature - 35 Marks
First Flight (23 marks)
Prose (15 marks)
- Two MCQs based on the given extract. 2x1=2
- Three MCQs based on lessons. 3x1=3
- Two short answer type questions in about 30-40 words each. 3+3=6
- One long answer type question in about 60 words. 4
Poetry - (08 marks)
- Two MCQs based on the given extract. 2x1=2
- One short answer type question based on poetry lessons in about 30-40 words. 3
OR
Four lines from any poem prescribed in the syllabus
- Central indea of the given poem. 3
Foot Prints Without Feet - (12 marks)
- Five MCQs based on prescribed lessons. 5x1=5
- One short answer type question in about 30-40 words. 3
- One long answer type question in about 60 words 4
Prescribed books and Lessons
First Flight – Text Book
Prose
- A Letter to God - G.L. Fuentes
- Nelson Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom - Nelson Rolihlahla Mandela
- From the Diary of Anne Frank - Anne Frank
- Glimpses of India
- A Baker from Goa - Lucio Rodrigues
- Coorg - Lokesh Abrol
- Tea from Assam - Arup Kumar Datta
- Madam Rides the Bus - Vallikkannan
- The Sermon at Benares
Poetry-
- Dust of Snow - Robert Frost
- Fire and Ice - Robert Frost
- A Tiger in the Zoo - Leslie Norris
- Amanda! - Robin Klein
- Animals - Walt Whitman
- The Trees - Adrienne Rich
- Fog - Carl Sandburg
Footprints without Feet-Supplementary Reader
- A Triumph of Surgery - James Herriot
- The Thief’s Story - Ruskin Bond
- Footprints without Feet - H.G. Wells
- The Making of a Scientist - Robert W. Peterson
- The Necklace - Guy De Maupassant
- Bholi - K.A. Abbas
Words & Expression (Eng. Work Book)
For the Academic Session 2022-23
The internal assessment should be conducted as follows:-
- First Internal Assessment (Oral Expression Based) August - 10 Marks
- Second Internal Assessment (Creative Writing Based) December - 10 Marks
Four Monthly Tests - 10 Marks
- First Monthly Test (Descriptive Questions Based) July
- Second Monthly Test (MCQs Based) August
- Third Monthly Test (Descriptive Questions Based) November
- Fourth Monthly Test (MCQs Based) December
The Sum of the marks obtained in all the four monthly Tests should be converted into 10 Marks.
30% Reduced Syllabus for session 2022-23
Text Book
Prose –
- Two Story about Flying
- His First Flight - Liam O’Flaherty
- Black Aeroplane - Frederick Forsyth
- The Hundred Dresses-I - El Bsor Ester
- The Hundred Dresses-II - El Bsor Ester
- Mijbil The Otter - Gavin Maxwell
- The Proposal - Anton Chekov
Poetry-
- How to Tell Wild Animals - Carolyn Wells
- The Ball Poem - John Berryman
- The Tale of Custard the Dragon - Ogden Nash
- For Anne Gregory - William Butler Yeats
Footprints without Feet – Supplementary Reader
- The Midnight Visitor - Robert Arthur
- A Question of Trust - Victor Canning
- The Hack Driver - Sinclair Lewis
- The Book That Saved the Earth - Claire Boiko
Download the syllabus in PDF Format.
Click here to Download - UP Board Class 10th English Syllabus 2022-23
