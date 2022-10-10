UP Board Class 10th Mathematics Syllabus 2022-23: Download UP Class 10 Mathematics Syllabus PDF Link at upmsp.edu.in

UP Board Class 10th Mathematics Syllabus 2022-23 can be downloaded now. Get free UP Class 10 Mathematics Syllabus PDF Link at upmsp.edu.in and Jagran Josh.

UP Board Class 10th Mathematics Syllabus 2022-23: UP board, also known as Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, has released the UP board high school syllabus for the academic year 2022-23. UP Board Class 10 Mathematics syllabus for 2022-23 is available on the official website i.e. upmsp.edu.in. You can view and download all the topics that will be needed to study for Mathematics exams. All the reduced topics are also mentioned for the clarity of the students.

Students should go through the syllabus very carefully to understand what the requirements are. It is necessary that students are well versed with the UP Board Class 10 Mathematics syllabus before they begin their preparations. It will prevent them from wasting any time on unnecessary topics.

The total time allotted for the paper is 3 hours. The written exam is for 70 marks. The remaining 30 marks are allotted on the basis of project work.

There are 7 units included in the syllabus.

The 30 percent reduced syllabus content is also available along with the prescribed syllabus so that students have no confusion.

View the syllabus content below:





Directly download the syllabus from the link given below:

Click here to Download - UP Board Class 10th Mathematics Syllabus 2022-23

Stay tuned to Jagran Josh for more content related to UP Board Class 10th examinations.