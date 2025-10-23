TNUSRB Hall Ticket 2025 Out at tnusrb.tn.gov.in, Download Police Constables, Jail Warders And Firemen Admit Card PDF - Link Here

TNUSRB Hall Ticket 2025 Out: Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNURSB) has uploaded the admit cards for the Police Constables, Jail Warders and Firemen posts. The written exam will be held on November 9, 2025 across the state. The candidates are advised to download the hall ticket from the official website and carry the same to the examination centre with the essential Identity proof.

Candidates, who have applied successfully for these posts can download TNUSRB Constable Mains Admit Card from the website of the board i.e. tnusrb.tn.gov.in.The TNUSRB Admit Card Link is given below in this article. TNUSRB Hall Ticket 2025 Download The TNUSRB Hall Ticket 2025 download link is available on the official website. To download the hall ticket, you will have to use your login details to the link. Alternatively TNUSRB Hall Ticket 2025 can also be downloaded directly through the link given below-

TNUSRB Hall Ticket 2025 Download Link Details Mentioned on TNUSRB Hall Ticket 2025 Candidates who have to appear in the written exam for the for the Police Constables, Jail Warders and Firemen posts are advised to go through the admit card which will have details regarding exam centre, timings, address, candidate’s roll number, name, date of birth, guardian’s name and other information. You should go through the details of your admit cards to ensure that all the details mentioned on the same are correct. You are advised to check all the crucial details and should inform the concerned authority in case of any error in the details, mentioned on the hall ticket. You will get the crucial details on the hall ticket such as- Candidate’s name and photo

Date of birth

Photograph of the candidate

Signature of the candidate

Examination venue

Date and time of the examination

Roll number