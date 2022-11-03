UP Board class 10 Social Science model paper 2022-23: Latest Model Paper in PDF

UP Board Class 10 Social Science Model Paper 2022-23 : Get the link to download the PDF of UP Board Class 10 Social Science Model Paper 2023.

UP Board Class 10 Social Science Model Paper 2022-23: Model papers for class 10th students going to appear for 2022-23 UP Board examinations have been published by Board Of Secondary & Higher Education (Uttar Pradesh). The model papers are available on the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad’s official website. Students just need to visit upmsp.edu.in and download the model papers from the model paper section.

Social Science carries elements of History, Geography, Political Science and even Economics. Thus, with sincere reading and regular revision, students can really excel.

Social Science (932) model paper is for the theory examination of 70 marks.

Students get fifteen minutes to view the questions.

The model paper begins with the general instructions, followed by the different questions, divided into two sections. The first part has multiple choice questions of 20 marks. The second part has descriptive questions along with the map work questions.

For the visually impaired students, there are other questions to be answered in place of the map work.

Social Science is a subject considered very vast and lengthy by the students. However, it is easy to score marks if prepared in the right way.

To prepare well for the UP Board Class 10 Social Science 2023 examination,

Candidates who are preparing for the UP board social science board exams in 2023, should begin their preparation by familiarising themselves with the latest syllabus that has been prepared after reducing it to 70% only. View the whole syllabus and note down all topics, sub-topics, etc. along with all the topics that have been deleted.

Download UP Board class 10 Social Science syllabus 2022-23

Study all the units and chapters by taking down notes and practising with the questions in the textbook.

Note down the visuals and information required for map work.

Revise.

Practise solving model paper in the allotted time limit.

