UP Board Exam Centre List: Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2023, Download PDF

UP Board Exam 2023 Centre List: UPMSP has released the final list of Examination centres for UP Board matriculation and intermediate (classes 10,12) board examination 2023. Check the complete list here and get the direct link to download the PDF.

UP Board Exam 2023 Centre List: UPMSP board exam 2023 time table for classes 10 and 12 has been published by the board. The exams for classes 10th, 12th are scheduled to start from February 16, 2023. Both matric and inter students are studying hard to perform well in the board examinations. Meanwhile, students have also been anticipating the list of examination centres to know where their exam centre might be.

In this article, we have provided the complete list of examination centres for board exam 2023 released by the UP Board. Candidates will also be able to download the PDF of the complete list from the direct link given here. However, we have also illustrated below a step by step guide explaining how to download the list from the website of Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad.

Where to download the Up board exam centre list for 2023?

The complete exam centre list of UP Board exam 2022-23 session is provided on the official website of Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad at upmsp.edu.in.

How to download the UP Board Exam 2023 Centre List?

Go to the official website of Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad at upmsp.edu.in. Scroll down to the Important Notice and Download section. Click on the option for Final notice related to Exam Year 2023 High School and Intermediate Centre Allocation. Click and Download the desired PDF.

UP Board Exam 2023 Centre List PDF

UPMSP is one of the biggest state education boards of the country with approximately 64 lakh students appearing in UP board examinations.

According to the UPMSP authorities, 58,67,329 students have enrolled for the 10th and 12th grade board exams in the 2022-23 board exam session. This is the largest number of registrations in UPMSP high school and intermediate examinations in the last five years according to Secretary of the UP Board, Divya Kant Shukla.

To accommodate the large number of candidates in board exams, this year UPMSP has arranged 90 examination centres.

Check the complete list below:

