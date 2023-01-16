UP Board Exam Centre List: Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2023, Download PDF

UP Board Exam 2023 Centre List: UPMSP has released the final list of Examination centres for UP Board matriculation and intermediate (classes 10,12) board examination 2023. Check the complete list here and get the direct link to download the PDF.

Download Matric and Inter UP Board Exam 2023 Centre List PDF
UP Board Exam 2023 Centre List: UPMSP board exam 2023 time table for classes 10 and 12 has been published by the board. The exams for classes 10th, 12th are scheduled to start from February 16, 2023. Both matric and inter students are studying hard to perform well in the board examinations. Meanwhile, students have also been anticipating the list of examination centres to know where their exam centre might be. 

In this article, we have provided the complete list of examination centres for board exam 2023 released by the UP Board. Candidates will also be able to download the PDF of the complete list from the direct link given here. However, we have also illustrated below a step by step guide explaining how to download the list from the website of Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad.

Where to download the Up board exam centre list for 2023?

The complete exam centre list of UP Board exam 2022-23 session is provided on the official website of Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad at upmsp.edu.in.

How to download the UP Board Exam 2023 Centre List?

  1. Go to the official website of Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad at upmsp.edu.in.
  2. Scroll down to the Important Notice and Download section.
  3. Click on the option for Final notice related to Exam Year 2023 High School and Intermediate Centre Allocation.
  4. Click and Download the desired PDF.

UP Board Exam 2023 Centre List PDF

UPMSP is one of the biggest state education boards of the country with  approximately 64 lakh students appearing in UP board examinations.

According to the UPMSP authorities, 58,67,329 students have enrolled for the 10th and 12th grade board exams in the 2022-23 board exam session. This is the largest number of registrations in UPMSP high school and intermediate examinations in the last five years according to Secretary of the UP Board, Divya Kant Shukla.

To accommodate the large number of candidates in board exams, this year UPMSP has arranged 90 examination centres.

Check the complete list below:

District wise UP Board Exam 2023 Centre List PDF: Direct download link 

District Code

District Name

Examination Centre List

01

AGRA

Final Centre List for Dist 01

02

FIROZABAD

Final Centre List for Dist 02

03

MAINPURI

Final Centre List for Dist 03

04

ETAH

Final Centre List for Dist 04

05

MATHURA

Final Centre List for Dist 05

06

ALIGARH

Final Centre List for Dist 06

07

HATHRAS

Final Centre List for Dist 07

08

KASGANJ

Final Centre List for Dist 08

09

BULANDSHAHR

Final Centre List for Dist 09

10

GHAZIABAD

Final Centre List for Dist 10

11

GAUTAM BUDH NAGAR

Final Centre List for Dist 11

12

MEERUT

Final Centre List for Dist 12

13

BAGPAT

Final Centre List for Dist 13

14

HAPUR

Final Centre List for Dist 14

15

MUZAFFAR NAGAR

Final Centre List for Dist 15

16

SHAHARANPUR

Final Centre List for Dist 16

17

SHAMLI

Final Centre List for Dist 17

21

MORADABAD

Final Centre List for Dist 21

22

Amroha

Final Centre List for Dist 22

23

BIJNOR

Final Centre List for Dist 23

24

RAMPUR

Final Centre List for Dist 24

25

SAMBHAL

Final Centre List for Dist 25

26

BAREILLY

Final Centre List for Dist 26

27

BUDAUN

Final Centre List for Dist 27

28

SHAHJAHANPUR

Final Centre List for Dist 28

29

PILIBHIT

Final Centre List for Dist 29

31

LAKHIMPUR KHIRI

Final Centre List for Dist 31

32

SITAPUR

Final Centre List for Dist 32

33

HARDOI

Final Centre List for Dist 33

34

LUCKNOW

Final Centre List for Dist 34

35

UNNAO

Final Centre List for Dist 35

36

RAE BARAILI

Final Centre List for Dist 36

38

KANPUR NAGAR

Final Centre List for Dist 38

39

KANPUR DEHAT

Final Centre List for Dist 39

40

FARRUKHABAD

Final Centre List for Dist 40

41

ETAWAH

Final Centre List for Dist 41

42

KANNAUJ

Final Centre List for Dist 42

43

AURIYA

Final Centre List for Dist 43

45

JALAUN

Final Centre List for Dist 45

47

JHANSI

Final Centre List for Dist 47

48

LALITPUR

Final Centre List for Dist 48

49

HAMIRPUR

Final Centre List for Dist 49

50

MAHOBA

Final Centre List for Dist 50

51

BANDA

Final Centre List for Dist 51

52

CHITRAKOOT

Final Centre List for Dist 52

54

PRATAPGARH

Final Centre List for Dist 54

55

PRAYAGRAJ

Final Centre List for Dist 55

56

FATEHPUR

Final Centre List for Dist 56

57

KAUSHAMBI

Final Centre List for Dist 57

61

SULTANPUR

Final Centre List for Dist 61

62

AYODHYA

Final Centre List for Dist 62

63

BARABANKI

Final Centre List for Dist 63

64

AMBEDKAR NAGAR

Final Centre List for Dist 64

65

AMETHI

Final Centre List for Dist 65

66

BAHRAICH

Final Centre List for Dist 66

67

SHRAWASTI

Final Centre List for Dist 67

68

GONDA

Final Centre List for Dist 68

69

BALRAMPUR

Final Centre List for Dist 69

71

BASTI

Final Centre List for Dist 71

72

SANT KABIR NAGAR

Final Centre List for Dist 72

73

SIDDHARTA NAGAR

Final Centre List for Dist 73

75

GORAKHPUR

Final Centre List for Dist 75

76

MAHARAJGANJ

Final Centre List for Dist 76

77

DEORIA

Final Centre List for Dist 77

78

KUSHI NAGAR

Final Centre List for Dist 78

80

AZAMGARH

Final Centre List for Dist 80

81

MAU

Final Centre List for Dist 81

82

BALLIA

Final Centre List for Dist 82

83

JAUNPUR

Final Centre List for Dist 83

84

GHAZIPUR

Final Centre List for Dist 84

85

VARANASI

Final Centre List for Dist 85

86

CHANDAULI

Final Centre List for Dist 86

88

BHADOHI

Final Centre List for Dist 88

89

MIRZAPUR

Final Centre List for Dist 89

90

SONBHADRA

Final Centre List for Dist 90

