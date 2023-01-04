UP Board Date Sheet 2023: Class 10, 12 UPMSP Exam Time Table PDF Download

UP Board Date Sheet 2023: UP board examination date sheet for classes 10th and 12th is expected to be announced soon on the official website of the board at upmsp.edu.in. Get all updates regarding the date sheet classes 10, 12 of Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad here.

UP Board Date Sheet 2023: The board examination date sheet of 2022-23 academic session for classes 10th and 12th will be released anytime soon on upmsp.edu.in, the official website of the Uttar Pradesh State Board of High School and Intermediate Education. Students must note that there has been no official confirmation by the board yet.

UP Board Exam 2022-23

UPMSP is one of the biggest state education boards of the country.

According to the official website of UPMSP, it has approximately 64 lakh students appearing in UP board examinations.

For the current academic year, according to the UPMSP authorities, 58,67,329 students have enrolled for the 10th and 12th grade board exams in the 2022-23 session. Secretary of the UP Board, Divya Kant Shukla has informed that this is the largest number of registrations in UPMSP high school and intermediate examination in the last five years.

How to download the UP Board date sheet for classes 10th, 12th?

Check below the steps to download UP board class 10th and 12th date sheet:

Step 1: Visit the official website of UPMSP upmsp.edu.in.

Step 2: Click on the link available to download the Date Sheet of classes 10th, 12th.

Step 3: Download the PDF/ word file that opens up.

UP Board Exam 2023 Preparation

UPMSP Model Paper 2023: Class 10, 12

While the board has not yet announced the official date sheet, the model papers for classes 10th and 12th have already been made public by the board. Each year UP board publishes these sample question papers so that candidates who are preparing to appear in class 10th and 12th board examination can have an overview of the questions that they are likely to face.

UPMSP Class 10th and 12th Syllabus for 2022-23

Students must be attentive about the content that they are studying and preparing for the board exams of class 10th and 12th. This is because U.P. Board is going to assess only 70% of the prescribed annual syllabus in the upcoming board exam for 2022-23. Therefore, students must be careful about the deleted portions from the latest syllabus otherwise students might waste their time on the topics that have already been deleted from the syllabus and will not be evaluated in the exams.

For the convenience of the UPMSP Board exam candidates, we have provided the latest and updated syllabus of UP classes 10 and 12 below:

Stay tuned to Jagran Josh for all updates related to UPMSP exam time table for board exam 2023.