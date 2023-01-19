UP Board Exam 2023: New Exam Pattern for Class 10, OMR sheet Fill Up Guidelines

UP Board Exam 2023: Check the recent notification released by Uttar Pradesh Board about the change in its Class 10 Board exam pattern and OMR Sheet. Get complete information about OMR sheet filling and UP Board class 10 exam here. Check and download the guidelines in PDF format.

UP Board Exam 2023: Check New Exam Pattern for Class 10, Get OMR sheet Fill Up Guidelines

UP Board Exam 2023: Uttar Pradesh Board of Secondary Education has made changes in its exam pattern for UP Board Matriculation exam 2022-23 session. These changes were announced by the Board on its official website.

The notification was announced by the board on January 17, 2023. The notification number 696 (1 - 7), containing the information related to the board exam pattern of UP Board class 10th and OMR sheet, is on the official website upmsp.edu.in in the Important links and Download section.

Students can check the complete notification below and also download it from the link given towards the end of this article.

UP Board exam Class 10 2023: What is the new exam Pattern?

According to the new examination pattern for UPMSP class 10 examinations, the question paper will be of 70 marks. Out of these 70 marks, 20 marks will be given based on objective questions i.e Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs). The remaining 50 marks will be based on descriptive or subjective questions. The questions could range from Very short answer questions of 1 marks to LOng answer questions of 3 to 4 marks.

UP Board Exam Class 10 new pattern: Latest update

Students of Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad in Class 10th have already been made aware of the changes in the board exam pattern of UPMSP or Uttar Pradesh Board. From the academic year 2022-23, each subject in UP Board Matriculation and Intermediate examination would contain objective questions worth 20 marks. The answers to these questions are to be marked in the OMR sheet provided to the students in the examination hall.

Important: UP Board Exam Centre List: Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2023, Download PDF

How to fill the UP Board exam class 10 OMR sheet?

Filling up the OMR sheet for UPBoard exam class 10 is plain and simple but the students must be careful to follow the instructions.

Instructions to mark the correct responses in the OMR answer sheet:

Only use black or blue ballpoint pen to encircle the correct option. The answer to each question must be marked against the right question number in the OMR sheet. Each question has four options. All answers should be marked carefully without cutting and overwriting. Do not use whitener on the OMR sheet and do not scratch or the answer would not be evaluated. Only mark one option for each question by darkening the whole circle. Only mark the correct option for the answer. Do not mark anything else anywhere in the OMR sheet. Question paper given to the candidates would contain question paper number and series number in two English alphabets which must be mentioned carefully. Exam invigilator is responsible for the students to mark their question paper number and series number for both part 1 and part 2 of the question paper. Some question papers do not contain the series number. In case of such question papers, no numbers or letters are to be marked in the OMR sheet.

UP Board Class 10 OMR sheet:

This is what the OMR sheet specimen released by Uttar Pradesh Madhymaik Shiksha Parishad looks like.

This has been released by UPMSP so that students have an idea of the OMR sheet and get familiar with it.

Class 10 UP Board Exam 2023 Preparation Tips:

Refer to the syllabus of UP Board Class 10th for all subjects. The syllabus contains the details of the updated curriculum, deleted topics, course content, question paper pattern, etc. Visit UP Board class 10 syllabus 2022-23. Try to solve UP Board Class 10 Model Papers 2022-23 which is based on the latest examination pattern to understand the new question paper design.

ALSO CHECK: UP Board Class 10 Exam Date 2023: Check UP Board 10th Time table, Practicals Exam dates & Download Admit Card @www.upmsp.edu.in