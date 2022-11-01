UP Board Class 10 Syllabus 2022-23: Download PDF for All Subjects

UP Board Class 10 Syllabus 2022-23 : Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad has finally released the syllabus for its students in class 10th. Students preparing for UP Board exams 2022-23 can download the latest syllabus released by UPMSP in this article.

UP Board Class 10 Syllabus 2022-23: Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad has released their latest syllabus for the academic session 2022-23. Students appearing for the UP state board class 10th board examinations can download these latest syllabus in PDF Format from the official website of UPMSP at upmsp.edu.in.

Although the procedure to visit their official website and look for each subject’s syllabus might be lengthy. Therefore, for the ease of the students, in this article, we are providing the direct link to download UP Board Class 10 syllabus.

Students must be careful about the deleted portions from the latest syllabus. Like the past year, U.P. Board is going to assess only 70% of the prescribed annual syllabus in the upcoming board exam for 2022-23 as well. Also, this year there would be five monthly examinations in the year. You can view all of these details and more in the syllabus of each subject.

UP Board Syllabus Class 10 2022-23: Download Here

UPMSP offers a wide range of subjects for the secondary school students to choose from. You can visit upmsp.edu.in and download the syllabus of all subjects from there.

Syllabus is the first step towards the preparation of Class 10 board exam preparations. It is essential that you go through all the pointers provided in the syllabus. Apart from the course content, the syllabus also contains the question paper design, unit wise weightage, division of marks according to questions and so on. In fact, since UP State board had decided to move ahead with reduced syllabus portions this year, the current syllabus also has the details of the deleted portions for the current academic year.

ALSO CHECK: UP Board 2023: Model Papers released for Class 10, Download here