UP Board class 10 Science model paper 2022-23: Full PDF Available

UP Board Class 10 Science Model Paper 2022-23 : In this article, download the complete PDF Of class 10 Science model paper by UPMSP for the year 2022-23.

UP Board Class 10 Science Model Paper 2022-23: Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad has recently released most of the Model papers for the students of class 10 appearing for boards in the 2022-23 session. The model papers are available on the board’s official website. Students can visit upmsp.edu.in and head over to the model paper section to download these.

In this article, you will get the UP Board class 10 Science model paper for 2022-23. Towards the end, you will also get a link to download it in PDF format.

The course code for Science model paper for class 10th is 931. This model paper is for the written theory examination which would be for 70 marks with 3 hours 15 minutes time.

Students must note that the first fifteen minutes are allotted for the students to view the questions only. Also, since the syllabus has been reduced by 30%, the question in both the model paper and the actual exam, would be based on the latest reduced syllabus.

Download UP Board class 10 Science syllabus 2022-23

The model paper begins with the general instructions followed by the questions. The questions are divided into two sections. The first part has multiple choice questions and the second part has descriptive questions.The two sections are further divided into three sub-parts.

Download UP Board class 10 Science model paper 2022-23

Science is a subject feared by the student community. Although science appears scary, it is actually not! Students should just prepare honestly and sincerely.

To begin with, go through the syllabus and note down all topics, sub-topics, etc. Then begin by studying all topics according to your preferences and also the division of marks. Test yourself with practice questions. Solve model paper by the board to understand the approach and evaluate your preparation.

