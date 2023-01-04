UP Board Class 10 Date Sheet 2023: UPMSP Exam Dates, Time Table PDF download

UP Board class 10 Date Sheet 2023: UPMSP examination date sheet of class 10th is likely to be announced ANYTIME now on the official website of the board at upmsp.edu.in. Get all updates regarding the class 10th examination of Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad here.

UP Board class 10 Date Sheet 2023: The class 10th board examination date sheet for the 2022-23 academic session is expected to be released soon on UPMSP’s website upmsp.edu.in. No official confirmation has been given by the board yet. Nevertheless, as soon as the date sheet is made public via Uttar Pradesh State Board of High School and Intermediate Education, candidates will be able to check the date sheet directly through this article.

How to download the UP Board date sheet for classes 10th?

Steps to download UP board class 10th date sheet:

Step 1: Go to the official website of UPMSP upmsp.edu.in.

Step 2: Click on the link given to download the Date Sheet of class 10.

Step 3: Download the PDF/ word file that opens up.

Class 10 UP Board Exam 2022-23

According to the official website of Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, UP Board has about 64 lakh students appearing in UP board examinations. This makes UP board one of the biggest state education boards in India.

For the current academic year, according to the information provided by UPMSP, 58,67,329 students have enrolled for the 10th and 12th grade board exams in the 2022-23 session. Secretary of the UP Board, Divya Kant Shukla has stated that this is the largest number of registrations in UPMSP board exam in the last five years.

Once the date sheet of UPMSP board exam for class 10 is out, you can download it by clicking on the text below: Download UP Board class 10 Date Sheet 2023

Class 10 UP Board Exam 2023 Preparation

UPMSP Class 10th Model Paper for 2022-23

Although the official date sheet is not made public for the candidates yet, the model papers for all subjects in class 10th have already been made public. These sample question papers are given to candidates each year so that the candidates who are preparing to appear in class 10th board examination under UPMSP can have an insight of the types of questions that they could get in their examinations.

UPMSP Class 10th Syllabus for 2022-23

Syllabus is the very first thing that any student requires for their exam preparation. Knowing the course content becomes even more important for the students of UPMSP because of the changes made in all the subjects’ course content. So, students must be attentive about the content that they are studying and preparing for the board exams of class 10th and 12th. U.P. Board will be evaluating only 70% of the prescribed syllabus in the upcoming board exam for 2022-23. Candidates need to attentively check the deleted portions from the latest syllabus of UP board class 10th otherwise they might end up wasting time on the topics that will not get assessed in the 2023 board exam.

For the convenience of the UPMSP Board exam candidates, we have provided the prescribed updated syllabus of UP board class 10 for 2022-23 here. The deleted portions have also been given together :