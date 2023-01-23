UP Board Exam Preparation Tips: UPMSP Practical Exam 2023, BEST 5 tips to score more

UP Board Exam Preparation Tips: UP Board Class 10, 12 practical examinations are scheduled to be conducted in two phases, starting from January 21st. Check here the top 5 tips which are the best exam tips to score more marks in UP Board 2023 practical exams.

UP Board Practical Exam Preparation Tips: The practical exams of classes 10 and 12 will play a big role in the overall board exam result. Your overall result in the final mark sheet can improve a lot if you score good marks in UP Board practical exams. Therefore, in this article we will be providing the best 5 tips to score good marks in UP Board practical exams.

UP Board Practical Exam 2023 Preparation Tips: 5 exam preparation tips to score more

Understanding the subject matter: You will, definitely, have to do a lot of complicated hard work and depend on luck and prayers if you try to memorise and learn all experiments. Trying to memorise a few experiments might be helpful but learning by heart all the experiments in the UP Board practical exam syllabus might make you very confused in the examination. This is because students should understand the concept, the subject matter and principle behind each experiment. Only by having clarity of concept, you can write well. Also, rot learning will not help you in Viva when the examiners would ask you questions to test your understanding of the subject matter. Hence, candidates of UP Board Class 10, 12 practical exams 2023 must try to understand the subject matter behind all the experiments.

Procedure: Procedure or the step by step methodology followed to conduct each experiment is very important for any practical test conducted. Each step is equally important and must not be missed. Missing any step might lead to a complete change in the end result and you can lose marks. Therefore, all UP Board practical exam candidates must try to make sure that they know the step by step experiment procedure. Diagram practise: Although every student will not be equally at drawing, every student must make an attempt to draw a neat and clean, well labelled diagram as required. A neatly drawn diagram will help you score good marks in the exam. Do not stress about drawing perfectly artistic representations. Instead, focus on creating correct figures with correct labels representing all essential materials, processes and products. Writing speed and practice: Not being able to write properly and writing slowly is common and frequent among board exam students. This happens because students do not practise writing. They keep focusing on learning. It is a commonly done mistake. Therefore, it is one of the most important UP Board Practical Exam Tips for students to practise writing. This will help you in writing well in the exam. Without practice, you might not be able to complete your answer or write in bad, illegible handwriting leading to deduction of marks. Rest, Break, Sleep: Most students make the mistake of overworking before an exam. Check these tips below to give yourself a balance of hard work and rest:

Take small breaks between studying. Get a full 8 hours of sleep at night. Have a small nap in between study sessions to rest your mind, if needed. Do not miss meals. Eat all 3 meals of the day: Breakfast, Lunch and Dinner. Eat food at the right time. Have healthy snacks in between meals. Do not eat junk food. Make some time to play or engage in other refreshing hobbies such as art, music, gardening, light sports.

UP Board Practical Exams 2023: Exam Dates and Details

UP Board practical exams 2023 will be conducted in two phases: phase 1 and phase 2.

UP board phase wise practical dates 2023 for classes 10, 12:

Phase 1 Phase 2 Dates January 21 to January 28, 2023 January 29 to February 5, 2023 Locations Agra, Saharanpur, Bareilly, Lucknow, Jhansi, Chitrakoot, Faizabad, Azamgarh, Devipatan and Basti Aligarh, Meerut, Moradabad, Kanpur, Prayagraj, Mirzapur, Varanasi and Gorakhpur

UP Board Practical Exams 2023: Region-Wise Helpline Numbers for classes 10, 12 students

Region wise helpline numbers and email IDs for UP Board Practical exam 2023:

UP Board regional office Phone number Email ID Meerut 0121-2660742/ 9454457256 romeerut@gmail.com Prayagraj Headoffice 18001805310/ 18001805312 upmsp@rediffmail.com Varanasi 0542-2509990 rovaranasi@gmail.com Bareilly 0581-2576494 robareilly@gmail.com Gorakhpur 0551-2205271 upmsprogkp@gmail.com Prayagraj 0532-2423265 / 9838510862 roallahabad1@gmail.com

