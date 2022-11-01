UP Board syllabus class 12 2022-23: Download Class 12 Syllabus PDF

UP Board syllabus class 12 2022-23: UPMSP (Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad) has released the syllabus for class 12th students on their official website. Get the link to download the latest syllabus in this article.

UP Board syllabus class 12 2022-23: Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad has released their latest syllabus for the students pursuing their senior secondary. This is the new syllabus for academic session 2022-23. Students who will be appearing for the UP board class 12 board examinations should download these syllabus for each subject and prepare accordingly. The syllabus can be downloaded in PDF Format from the official website of UPMSP. Therefore, once the students download it, they can go back to it again and again as and when they require.

In this article, we are providing the link to download the syllabus of all subjects in UP Board class 12th.

UP Board Syllabus Class 12 2022-23: Download Here

How to download UP board model papers 2022-23 from UPMSP?

If you visit the website of UP Board, then follow these steps to download the syllabus for each subject:

Step 1: Visit the official website of UP Board i.e upmsp.edu.

You land on the homepage of UPMSP

Step 2: On the left side, click on the Pathyakram option from the side panel.

Step 3: Click on 'Download' adjacent to the subject of choice in the list of Class 12th Syllabus.



Step 4: View and/or download the PDF.