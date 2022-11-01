UP Board syllabus class 12 2022-23: Download Class 12 Syllabus PDF

UP Board syllabus class 12 2022-23: UPMSP (Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad) has released the syllabus for class 12th students on their official website. Get the link to download the latest syllabus in this article. 

UP Board syllabus class 12 2022-23: Download Class 12 Syllabus PDF
UP Board syllabus class 12 2022-23: Download Class 12 Syllabus PDF

UP Board syllabus class 12 2022-23: Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad has released their latest syllabus for the students pursuing their senior secondary. This is the new syllabus for academic session 2022-23. Students who will be appearing for the UP board class 12 board examinations should download these syllabus for each subject and prepare accordingly. The syllabus can be downloaded in PDF Format from the official website of UPMSP. Therefore, once the students download it, they can go back to it again and again as and when they require.

In this article, we are providing the link to download the syllabus of all subjects in UP Board class 12th. 

UP Board Syllabus Class 12 2022-23: Download Here

UP board class 12 Hindi syllabus 2022-23

Download Here

UP board class 12 General Hindi syllabus 2023

Download Here

UP board class 12 English syllabus 2022-23

Download Here

UP board class 12 Sanskrit syllabus 2022-23

Download Here

UP board class 12 Mathematics syllabus 2022-23

Download Here

UP board class 12 Home science syllabus 2022-23

Download Here

UP board class 12 History syllabus 2022-23

Download Here

UP board class 12 Geography syllabus 2022-23

Download Here

UP board class 12 Civics syllabus 2022-23

Download Here

UP board class 12 Economics syllabus 2022-23

Download Here

UP board class 12 Computer syllabus 2022-23

Download Here

UP board class 12 Physics syllabus 2022-23

Download Here

UP board class 12 Chemistry syllabus 2022-23

Download Here

UP board class 12 Biology syllabus 2022-23

Download Here

UP board class 12 Sociology syllabus 2022-23

Download Here

 

How to download UP board model papers 2022-23 from UPMSP?

If you visit the website of UP Board, then follow these steps to download the syllabus for each subject:

Step 1: Visit the official website of UP Board i.e upmsp.edu. 

UP Board syllabus class 12 2022-23: Download Class 12 Syllabus PDF

You land on the homepage of UPMSP

Step 2: On the left side, click on the Pathyakram option from the side panel. 

UP Board syllabus class 12 2022-23: Download Class 12 Syllabus PDF

Step 3: Click on 'Download' adjacent to the subject of choice in the list of Class 12th Syllabus.

UP Board syllabus class 12 2022-23: Download Class 12 Syllabus PDF

Step 4: View and/or download the PDF.

FAQ

IS UP board 2023 syllabus reduced?

Yes, the syllabus for UP Board class 12th has been reduced by 30%. View and download the latest syllabus along with the complete list of detailed topics from Jagran Josh.

Is there a change in the class 12 curriculum for the up board in 2023?

Yes. You can view and download the latest curriculum of UP Board class 12 from Jagran Josh.

Where can I download UP class 12 Syllabus 2023?

You can download UP class 12 Syllabus 2023 from their official website. Steps are given in this article. You can also download the articles directly from the links available in this article.
Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play
Next