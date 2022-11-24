UP Board Class 12 Biology Model Paper 2023: Download full PDF

UP Board Class 12 Biology Model Paper 2023: Download the full PDF of UP Board class 12th Biology model paper for the academic year 2022-23 from this article.

UP Board Class 12 Biology Model Paper 2023: The model paper of class 12 Biology for the students of Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad appearing for their board examinations in the 2022-23 session is available on the board’s official website.

As of now, the model papers for subjects from all streams such as Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Computer, History, Civics, etc have been published. The model papers for the language courses such as Hindi, English and Sanskrit are also available. The model papers for other subjects are also expected to be out gradually.

The complete model paper of UP Board class 12 Biology can be downloaded from the link available in this article.

The instructions accompanying the Biology model paper:

Instructions-

All questions are compulsory Illustrate your answers with labelled diagrams wherever necessary. Marks allotted to each questions are mentioned against it.

UP Board Class 12 Biology Model Paper 2023

1- Choose the correct option and write in your answer book :

a) Which of the following part represents the male sex organ of the flower

Stamen Pistil Megasporangium Pollination

b) In Human, sex of baby determined by

Sex chromosome of mother Size of ovum Size of sperm Sex chromosome of father

c) Genetic engineering is used in

In Medicine In Agriculture In both (i) and(ii) None of these

d) Lichen, which is responsible for ecological succession, in fact it shows symbiotic relation between

Algae – bacteria Algae- fungi Bacteria - fungi Fungi- bacteria

2- Very short answer type questions-

a) Write chromosome number in klinefelter and turner syndrome.

b) By which division do male germinal cells form sperms?

c) What is the number of chromosomes in pollen grain mother cell?

d) Write the name of enzyme which breaks the DNA in small segments.

e) What are plants called due to carbon dioxide fixation?

Download UP Board Class 12 Biology Model Paper 2023 to view the complete model paper.

The Biology paper is for a total of 100 marks where 70 marks are evaluated through a written theory exam while 30 is evaluated through practical exam. The minimum passing marks for written theory paper is 23 and for the practical assessment it is 10. Therefore, the overall minimum passing mark comes to a total of 33.

Biology is commonly pursued by the students in UP Board to continue ahead in the field of Science such as medicine, biotechnology, etc.

The Biology syllabus of class 12th by UPMSP aims to build the basics of the students and enable them to pursue the subject at university level.

Stay tuned to get more info related to UP Board class 12 board exams 2022-23.

All the best!