UP Board Class 12 Mathematics Model Paper 2023: Complete PDF available for download

UP Board Class 12 Mathematics Model Paper 2023: Mathematics model paper for the academic year 2022-23 has been published by Uttar Pradesh State Board of High School and Intermediate Education. The model paper is available on the website of the board. Students of Mathematics in UP board class 12th can download the PDF of the model paper directly from this article.

Along with Mathematics, the model papers for other subjects such as Hindi, English, Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Economics, etc. are also available. The model papers for other remaining subjects in UP Board class 12th are also expected to be released soon.

70 marks are evaluated in the written theory examination where 3 hours 15 mins are given to attempt the questions. The first fifteen minutes are given to go through the question paper.

There are some instructions also given in the the model paper. Students should read the complete instruction given in UP Board Class 12 Maths Model Paper 2023 to not make any unnecessary errors.

Instructions



(i) There are nine questions in this question paper.

(ii) All questions are compulsory.

(iii) In the beginning of each question, the number of parts to be attempted

has been clearly mentioned.

(iv) Marks allotted to the questions are indicated against them.

(v) Start solving from the first question and proceed to solve till the last

one.

(vi) Do not waste your time over a question you cannot solve.

UP Board Class 12 Mathematics Model Paper 2023

UP Board exams for class 12th are expected to start in the month of March 2023. Students of UPMSP can now use the model paper to prepare for the upcoming board exams and evaluate their preparation.

This model paper will not help them assess themselves but also get an idea of the various kinds of questions that can be asked. Since students tend to take a lot of time on various kinds of questions, solving the model paper will give them an idea on how to manage time while solving different questions of different parts.

All the best to all the candidates!

