UP Board Class 12 Sociology syllabus 2022-23: Direct link to download complete syllabus along with the deleted syllabus portion is available in this article.

UP Board Class 12 Sociology syllabus 2022-23: The Sociology syllabus for the students pursuing Humanities in higher secondary under Uttar Pradesh State Board of High School and Intermediate Education is out. The syllabus is available on the official website of the board. Students of Sociology in UP Board class 12 can directly get the syllabus content and the link to download it in PDF from this article.

Sociology course code for higher secondary classes is 142. The syllabus enlists the division of marks for the course, the course content in detail and also the topics that have been removed from the current syllabus of Sociology.

View the syllabus below:

As seen above, the sociology syllabus for the students of UPMSP in class 12 is divided into two units, namely Indian Society and Changes and Development in India. Furthermore, unit one has six chapters and unit two has five chapters under them. Students should see carefully that even though yhe numbering counts from one to fifteen, certain chapters have been removed from the portion to be evaluated in 2022-23 board exam.

Now, download UP Board Class 12 Sociology syllabus 2022-23 by clicking here.

All the best!