UP Board Class 12 English Syllabus 2022-23: Download UP 12th English Syllabus PDF Link Here

UP Board Class 12 English Syllabus 2022-23: English course is offered to the senior secondary students of Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad under code 117. For the academic year 2022-23, the syllabus of English for UP Board students in class 12th has been revised. The updated syllabus is available on the website of UPMSP i.e upmsp.edu.in. However, students can directly view the content and download the full syllabus in PDF Format from Jagran Josh.

Subject- English

(Class-XII)

There will be one question paper of 100 marks.

Section A- Reading (15 marks).

One long passage followed by four short answer type questions and three vocabulary questions. 4x3=12(short answer questions) 3x1=3(vocabulary)

Section B- writing (20 marks).

Article (Descriptive, Argumentative/ autobiographical) - 100 to 150 words. 10 Letter to the Editor/ complaint letters. 10

Section C- Grammar (25 marks).

Ten questions (MCQ and very short answer type questions) based on Narration, Synthesis, Transformation, Syntax, Idioms and Phrases/ phrasal Verbs, Synonyms, Antonyms, One word substitution, Homophones 10x2=20 Translation from Hindi to English- 7 to 8 Sentences 5

Section D - Literature 40 marks

Flamingo- Textbook

Prose

Two short answer type questions 4+4=8 One long answer type question 7

Poetry

Three very short answer type questions based on the given poetry extract- 3x2=6

Note- (Questions related to identification of the following figures of speech will be included in the poetry section- Simile, Metaphor, Personification, Oxymoron, Apostrophe, Hyperbole, Onomatopoeia).

Central idea of the given poem 4

Vistas- Supplementary Reader

10 . Two short answer type questions. 4+4=8

11 . One long answer type question 7

Following books are prescribed:-

Flamingo- Text Book

PROSE-

THE LAST LESSON Alphonse Daudet LOST SPRING Anees Jung DEEP WATER William Douglas THE RATTRAP Selma Lagerlof INDIGO Louis Fischer

POETRY-

MY MOTHER AT SIXTY-SIX Kamala Das AN ELEMENTARY SCHOOL CLASSROOM IN A SLUM Stephen Spender

KEEPING QUIET Pablo Neruda A THING OF BEAUTY John Keats AUNT JENNIFFR’S TIGERS Adrienne Rich

Vistas- Supplementary Reader-

The Third Level Jack Finney The Tiger King Kalki Journey to the end of the Earth Tishani Doshi The Enemy Pearl S. Buck Should Wizard hit Mommy John Updike On the Face of it Susan Hill

Note- No book has been prescribed for grammar. Students can select any book recommended by the subject teacher.

The 30 percent reduced syllabus is as follows:

Up to 30 percent reduced syllabus-

Literature Section-

Flamingo (Text book)

Prose

Poets and Pancakes

The Interview-Part I and Part II

Going Places

Poetry

A Road side stand

Vistas (Supplementary Reader)

Evans Tries an O-level

Memories of childhood

- The Cutting of My Long Hair

- We Too are Human Being

Writing Section-

Business letter

DOWNLOAD: UP Board Class 12 English Syllabus 2022-23

