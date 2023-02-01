UP Board Class 12 Admit Card 2023 (Released?): Download UPMSP Intermediate Pravesh Patrika 

UP Board Inter Admit Card 2023 and Roll Number: In this article, class 12 UP Board Exam 2023 students will get the details about UP Board admit card 2023. Also get the detailed information on where and how to get the UPMSP Inter admit card 2023 with step by step guidance below.
UP Board 12th Class Admit Card 2023: Overview
|
Board
|
Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad
|
Official Website
|
upmsp.edu.in
|
Exam
|
Intermediate (Class 12)
|
UP Board Intermediate Date Sheet Release Date
|
January 10, 2023
|
UP Board Class 12 Exam Start Date
|
February 16, 2023
|
UP Board Class 12 Exam End Date
|
March 4, 2023
|
UP Board 12th Class Admit Card Status
|
Awaiting
|
UP Board 12th Class Admit Card Release Date
|
First week of February, 2023 (expected)
UP Board 12th class Admit Card 2023
On January 10th, 2023, UP Board class 12th exam time table was released. Ever since, UPMSP candidates have been waiting for their UP Board Inter Admit card 2023. UP Board Inter exams 2023 are scheduled to begin from February 16, 2023. The examination will officially end on March 4th, 2023. Now, the candidates who are going to attempt the board examination are waiting to get their UP Class 12 Admit Cards.
Importance of UP Board Intermediate Admit Card 2023
Without a valid UP Board Class 12 Admit card, students will not be allowed to attempt any of the UP Inter 2023 examinations. The admit card must be presented before every examination to be allowed to enter the exam hall and attempt the paper. The admit cards will also contain some important details that are important for the students.
Details given in the UP Board Inter Admit Card 2023
UPMSP 2023 exam candidates will likely get the following information through their UP Board admit card 2023:
- Name of the candidate
- Photo of the candidate
- Signature of the candidate
- Roll number of the candidate
- Date of Birth of the candidate
- Gender of the candidate
- Father’s name
- Mother’s name
- Examination Centre Name
- Examination Centre number
- Exam subjects and exam dates
- Important instructions
UP Board Class 12 Admit Card download 2023: Where to download?
The regular 12th class students, of all streams of UP Board, will be provided their UP Board Class 12 Admit Card 2023 via their respective school heads. The school administrators will be able to download UP Board Admit Card 2023 for class 12 once it is released on the Board’s website and then hand it over to the students.
The private students will be able to download the Class 12 UP Board Admit Card 2023 directly.
Class 12 UP Board Admit Card download 2023
How to download the Class 12 UP Board Admit Card download 2023?
- Go to the UPMSP official website for class 12.
- Go to the Search Admit card 2023 link on the homepage. New web page will open up.
- Enter the details one by one in the given fields.
- Go to the Select Exam Type drop down option and select Higher Secondary or Intermediate.
- Click on the District drop down below and select your district name.
- Enter your roll number.
- Enter the security code as given in the box.
- Download Admit Card.
Class 12 UP Board Admit Card 2023: Download Link
Download Class 12 UP Board Admit Card download 2023 from the link below:
|
UP Board Class 12 Admit Card 2023
|
UP Board Class 12 Admit Card 2023 Download [Link to be active soon]