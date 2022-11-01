UP Board Class 12 Economics syllabus 2022-23: Download Syllabus in PDF

UP Board Class 12 Economics syllabus 2022-23: Download the syllabus contents of UP Boar d Class 12 Economics syllabus 2022-23 along with the list of deleted portions for the upcoming board exam.

UP Board Class 12 Economics syllabus 2022-23: Uttar Pradesh State Board of High School and Intermediate Education offers Economics course, course code 136, to its intermediate students. The course covers the basics of Macroeconomics and Microeconomics. The syllabus is designed to help students understand the basic concepts required to further pursue the discipline for higher studies. The syllabus of Economics for the students of Class 12 Economics includes the division of marks for each unit and its topics and course content to be studied under each topic.

As seen above, the syllabus is divided into two units - Macro and Micro Economics.

The first division is:Microeconomics

The number of topics to be covered under Microeconomics is just four.

The second division is:Macroeconomics

The number of topics to be covered under Macroeconomics is five.

The question paper will have questions worth 100 marks. The time given to complete the question is three hours.

Students should be aware that UPMSP has reduced the syllabus by 30%. The reduced portions are also mentioned in the syllabus. All candidates appearing for UP Board class 12 Economics board examination should pay equal attention to what has been removed from the syllabus or else precious time will get wasted.

DOWNLOAD UP Board Class 12 Economics syllabus 2022-23.



Stay tuned to Jagran Josh for more content!