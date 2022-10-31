UP Board class 12 Chemistry syllabus 2022-23: Download Syllabus and Deleted Syllabus

UP Board class 12 Chemistry syllabus 2022-23: Download the latest Syllabus and also the Deleted Syllabus of UP Board Chemistry theory and practicals for class 12 at Jagran Josh.

UP Board class 12 Chemistry syllabus 2022-23: UPMSP, also known as UP Board, released the latest Chemistry syllabus 2022-23 for its students pursuing higher secondary education under the Science stream. UP board class 12 Chemistry syllabus is available on its official website and also in this article. Students can download the syllabus directly from this article and view its contents offline as well. The syllabus document for UP Board class 12 Chemistry syllabus 2022-23 entails the question paper design, chapter-wise division of marks, detailed course content for each chapter, details of practical assessments and its topics along with the list of deleted portions of theory and practicals.

Now, let us view the question paper design and chapter-wise weightage first before moving on to the detailed course content:

On going through the syllabus very carefully, you would see that a lot of the portion from the theory and practical part has been removed. Therefore, the curriculum has been made easier for the students preparing to appear in the Chemistry board exam by UPMSP in 2022-23.

Students should try to be clear with all the concepts and revise the required portions regularly to not get overwhelmed at the time of the exam.

Download UP Board class 12 Chemistry syllabus 2022-23 here to study strategically and pass with flying colours.

