UP Board Class 10 Admit Card 2023: Expected Today? Download UPMSP Matric Pravesh Patrika 

UP Board Class 10 Admit Card 2023: UP Board matriculation examination for class 10 is scheduled to start from February 16th, 2023. UPMSP 2023 candidates waiting for the UP Board exam 2023 Admit Cards can check here when, where and how to download and get their UP Board Class 10 Admit card 2023.

UP Board Matric Admit Card 2023 and Roll Number: In this article, students of UP Board Exam 2023 will get details about the UP Board admit card 2023. Check when, where and how to download UP Board Class 10 2023 Admit Cards below. Also check the step by step guide to download the UP Board Admit Card 2023 from the UP Board’s website.

UP Board 10th Class Admit Card 2023

UP Board Matric exams 2023 are scheduled to begin from February 16, 2023 and end on March 3rd, 2023 The UP Board Matric exam time table was released on January 10th, 2023 on UPMSP official website and social media platforms. Now that there are two weeks to go, UP Board 2023 Matric students are awaiting Class 10 UP Board Admit Cards 2023.

Details provided on UP Board Class 10 Admit Card 2023

UPMSP 2023 Matric exam candidates are likely to get the following information in their UP Board 2023 10th class Pravesh Patrika:

Name of the candidate

Photo of the candidate

Signature of the candidate

Roll number of the candidate

Date of Birth of the candidate

Gender of the candidate

Father’s name

Mother’s name

Examination Centre Name

Examination Centre number

Exam subjects and exam dates

Important instructions

Class 10 UP Board Admit Card download 2023: Where to download?

The school administrators can download the UP Board Admit Card from the website of UPMSP and provide it to the regular 2023 Matric candidates.

The private students of UP Board can download UP Board Admit Card 2023 directly through the official website.

Regular students should contact their school head to know more about the availability of UP Board Admit Card 2023.

UP Board Admit Card download 2023: How to download Class 10 UP Admit card?

Open official UPMSP website - upmsp.edu.in

Select Search Admit card 2023 and a new web page will open up.

Enter all details.

Select Exam Type drop down and select High School or Matriculation.

Click on the District drop down and select district name.

Enter roll number.

Enter the security code as illustrated below the box.

Download UPMSP Matric Pravesh Patrika 2023.

UP Board Class 10 Admit Card 2023: Download Link

Download UPMSP Matric Pravesh Patrika 2023 for class 10th board exam from February 16, 2023.

UP Board Class 10 Admit card download 2023

UP Board Class 10 Admit Card 2023 Download [Link to be active soon]

Class 10 UP Board Admit Card 2023: Importance

UP Board students will not be allowed to attempt the board examinations without their original admit cards provided by UP board. Therefore, all students of UPMSP Class 10th must have the valid Class 10 UP Board Admit Card 2023 to write their papers.

UP Board Matric Admit Card 2023: Overview

Board Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad Official Website upmsp.edu.in Exam name Matriculation (Class 10) UP Board Matric Date Sheet Release Date January 10, 2023 UP Board Class 10 Exam Start Date February 16, 2023 UP Board Class 10 Exam End Date March 3, 2023 UP Board Admit Card Status Awaiting UP Board Admit Card Release Date First week of February, 2023 (expected)

