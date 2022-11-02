UP Board Class 10 Hindi Model Paper 2022-23: Get complete PDF

UP Board Class 10 Hindi Model Paper 2022-23: Hindi, course code 901, model paper for students of class 10 studying in UP Board is out now. Download the PDF from Jagran Josh.

UP Board Class 10 Hindi Model Paper 2022-23: The Board of High School and Intermediate Education Uttar Pradesh has already released the Model papers for candidates appearing for 2022-23 board examinations. For the current academic year, it is being speculated that the board exams would take place in March. Now that the model papers for most of the subjects are readily available on upmsp.edu.in, the students can start preparing with full dedication.

For the students of UP Board, Hindi is offered in two different levels. First, Hindi with course code 901 and then Elementary Hindi with course code 902. Students should be careful that they do not confuse themselves between the two.

The Hindi language paper, code 901, is conducted for 70 marks with 3 hours and 15 minutes allotted to complete the paper.

The Hindi Model paper for UP Board class 10 begins with the general instructions to be followed by the students:

Meanwhile, also download UP Board class 10 Hindi Syllabus 2022-23 PDF.

Now, we will begin with the multiple choice questions for 20 marks:

Then comes the descriptive questions for 50 marks:

