UP Board Class 10 Home Science Model Paper 2022-23: Download PDF here

UP Board Class 10 Home Science Model Paper 2022-23: In this article, you can download the latest UP Board Class 10 Home Science Model Paper 2023 released by UPMSP in PDF format.

UP Board Class 10 Home Science Model Paper 2022-23: Board of High School and Intermediate Education, Uttar Pradesh, has recently released class 10 Model papers for upcoming 2022-23 board examinations. UPMSP high school students can now start their preparations for the upcoming board examinations in 2023 with the latest model paper for Home Science. If you are looking to get all the model papers then you should be aware that all subject model papers have not been published yet. However, model papers of all class 10 subjects are likely to be out very soon. Currently, model papers for subjects such as English, Maths, Hindi, Sanskrit, Social Science, Arbi, Urdu, Science, Computer, etc are out.

Meanwhile, in this article, you can download the latest UP Board Class 10 Home Science Model Paper 2023 by UPMSP in PDF format.

The instruction provided for the students in the model paper reads:

The paper if for 70 marks, to be completed within 3 hour 15 minutes.

The first fifteen minutes are meant only for reading the question paper.

All the questions are mandatory. The question paper is divided into Part A and Part B. Do not cut after marking your answers in the OMR sheet. Do not use eraser or whitener, etc. Part B is for 50 marks.

Check the instructions as given in the model paper, below:

Let us check the model paper:

All the best to all the candidates!



