Odisha NEET Counselling 2023 Round 2 Seat Allotment Results Declared at ojee.nic.in

Odisha NEET Counselling 2023: The authorities have released the round 2 seat allotment list of candidates (common state rank-wise). Candidates can download the MBBS/BDS allotment list on the official website: ojee.nic.in. A total of 1,756 candidates have been allocated seats in MBBS and BDS courses.

As per the Odisha NEET PG 2023 counseling, the Round 2 provisional seat allotment result was declared on August 26. The candidates were asked to raise queries by August 27, 2023, up to 5:00 PM. There is no modification in the provisional and final seat allotment results.

How to Download Odisha NEET PG Counselling 2023 Round 2 Result?

Check out the following steps to download the allotment:

Step 1: Visit the official website: ojee.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the round 2 provisional allotment link

Step 3: The result PDF will appear on the screen

Step 4: Download and take a printout for future references

Details Mentioned on Odisha NEET PG Counselling 2023 Result

Check out the list of mandatory information below:

Application Number

Candidate Name

Category

Sub Category

Course

Quota

State Rank

Allotted Category

Institute

Remark

What After Release of Odisha NEET Allotment List?

Shortlisted candidates can pay the admission fee and report to the OJEE Cell, Gandamunda with original documents and signed bond between September 2 and 4, 2023. Candidates can withdraw their admission till September 4, 2023. Candidates can check out the complete schedule on the official website.

