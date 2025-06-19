Odisha School Holiday in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack on June 20 Due to PM Visit; Details Here

Bhubaneswar, Odisha: The Odisha government has declared a holiday for all schools in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack on June 20, 2025, due to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the state.

The School and Mass Education Department announced the school holiday through an official notification, saying that the decision was made because the twin cities are expected to see large crowds during the PM’s visit.

PM Modi is scheduled to arrive at Biju Patnaik International Airport around 3:30 PM. He will then take part in a roadshow and a Tiranga Yatra on his way to Janata Maidan, where a big public event will be held to celebrate the first anniversary of the BJP government in Odisha.

At 4:30 PM, the Prime Minister will address the public. The event will also be attended by central and state ministers, MPs, MLAs, and BJP workers from all 147 assembly constituencies.