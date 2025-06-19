Odisha School Holiday in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack on June 20 Due to PM Visit; Details Here

Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
The Odisha government has declared a school holiday in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack on June 20, 2025, due to PM Narendra Modi’s visit. He will arrive at 3:30 PM and take part in a roadshow and Tiranga Yatra. A public event at Janata Maidan will mark the BJP government's first anniversary in the state. PM Modi will also launch new projects and unveil the Vision Document for 2036.

Aayesha Sharma
ByAayesha Sharma
Jul 23, 2025, 14:43 IST
Odisha School Holiday in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack on June 20 Due to PM Visit
Bhubaneswar, Odisha: The Odisha government has declared a holiday for all schools in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack on June 20, 2025, due to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the state.

The School and Mass Education Department announced the school holiday through an official notification, saying that the decision was made because the twin cities are expected to see large crowds during the PM’s visit.

PM Modi is scheduled to arrive at Biju Patnaik International Airport around 3:30 PM. He will then take part in a roadshow and a Tiranga Yatra on his way to Janata Maidan, where a big public event will be held to celebrate the first anniversary of the BJP government in Odisha.

At 4:30 PM, the Prime Minister will address the public. The event will also be attended by central and state ministers, MPs, MLAs, and BJP workers from all 147 assembly constituencies.

According to Odisha BJP President Manmohan Samal, PM Modi will also launch several development projects and unveil the state’s Vision Document for 2036.

