Odisha Schools closed until April 30 due to heatwave, Check details here

    Schools in Odisha will remain closed until April 30, 2022 as per a recent announcement made by the Odisha Education Department. The decision to continue with the closure of schools was taken due to the heatwave in the state. Check details here.

    Created On: Apr 26, 2022 09:34 IST
    Modified on: Apr 26, 2022 09:35 IST
    Odisha Schoos Closed: Schools in Odisha will remain closed until April 30, 2022 as per a recent announcement made by Odisha Education Department. As per local media reports, the decision to extend the closure of schools in Odisha was taken due to the prevailing heat wave experienced in the state.

    The state has been experiencing rapidly increasing temperatures with a few places reporting more than 40°C. Considering this, the state government and the education department took the decision to close schools in Odisha. As per media reports, the new order issued will be applied to all government and private schools for all the classes. 

    Closing of schools awaited by parents

    The news regarding the closure of schools was awaited by parents in Odisha and as per local media reports, the parents were unhappy with the decision of offline classes amidst rising temperatures. 

    It must however be noted that the closure of schools will not affect the Odisha 10th and 12th Board exams. Students have been informed that the  schools closing will not impact the board exams in any way and the same will be conducted as per schedule. 

    Odisha Schools Summer Vacations reduced

    The Odisha state government has decided to reduce the summer vacations for the Higher Education Institutions, Public Universities and colleges. The summer vacations have been reduced in order to compensate for the academic loss incurred during the pandemic.

