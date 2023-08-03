Panjab University 2nd Sem BSc Bio Technology Results Out at results.puexam.in, Get Direct Link Here

Panjab University Result 2023: The Panjab University has declared the semester-wise results of the Bachelor of Science (BSc) programmes for the May session examination today, August 3, 2023, in online mode. Students who have given the 2nd and 4th semester exams can check and get their scores by filling out the required login details from the official websites - puchd.ac.in and results.puexam.in.

To get the results, students need to enter the semester, exam type, and roll number in the result login window. The University has released the results of the BSc Hons Bio Technology 2nd semester exam and BSc Fashion Desigining 4th semester exams.

Panjab University Result Latest Updates & News: Bachelor of Science (Agriculture) (4 Year Course) 8th Sem, B.Sc. (Hons) (Bio-Technology) 4th Sem, Bachelor of Commerce 4th Sem, Bachelor of Science 4th Sem, Bachelor of Physical Education (Two Year Course) 4th Sem, Bachelor of Commerce 2nd Sem exams Result Declared

Check here the direct link for Panjab University Result 2023 for various semester or final examinations.

Programmes Direct Links B.Sc. (Hons) (Bio-Technology) 2nd Sem Click Here B.Sc. (Fashion Designing) 4th Sem Click Here

Login credentials required to check PU result 2023

Candidates need to enter the below-given details in the login window to get the results.

Semester

Exam type

Roll number

PU Result 2023 Login window

Check the image of the login window below:





How to download the PU result 2023 online?

Students can follow the steps mentioned below to know how to check and download their PU even semester-wise results 2023.

Step 1: Visit the official result website of Panjab University: results.puexam.in

Step 2: Choose the semester results tab and then click on the May result direct link available

Step 3: The PU results for the May session will appear on the screen

Step 4: Now, click on the desired course and then enter the login details as asked

Step 5: Go through the results and print a hard copy of it for future use

