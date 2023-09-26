PM YASASVI Entrance Test 2023 Cancelled: Check YET Result Preparation Criteria Here

PM YASASVI Entrance Test 2023: The Department of Social Justice and Empowerment has issued a notification stating that the PM YASASVI entrance exam has been cancelled this year. As per the notice released, the PM Young Achievers Scholarship Award Scheme for Vibrant India entrance test has been cancelled so that students will not have to entail extra burden.

Now, that the PM YASASVI entrance test has been cancelled, the officials have revised the selection criteria for the preparation of the PM YET result. All the registered students for the scholarship will now be selected through the National Scholarship Portal (NSP) Portal.

How PM YASASVI Entrance Test 2023 Result be Prepared? Check YET Result Preparation Criteria

As per the notice released, this year the selection for the PM YASASVI scholarship will be done based on the merit that is prepared considering the marks secured in classes 8th and 10th, as applicable, as per scheme guidelines. All the students will be selected through the National Scholarship Portal (NSP) Portal. Those who have scored 60% or above marks in the 8th or 10th class are eligible to apply on the NSP portal: scholarships.gov.in.

PM YASASVI Entrance Test 2023 Cancelled Notice

The official notice states, “Keeping in view the paucity of time for the test, the Department has reconsidered the matter. It has been decided that instead of the Entrance Test (which will entail extra burden on the applicants), the selection for this year will now be done on the basis of the merit to be prepared considering the marks obtained in the class VIII & X, as applicable, as per scheme guidelines.”

It also adds, “The students will be selected through NSP Portal. All students who obtained 60% or above marks in 8th or 10th class are eligible to apply on NSP portal. For further details, it is advised to visit the National Scholarship Portal (https://scholarships.gov.in) and website of the Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment (https://socialjustice.gov.in) regularly.”

Also Read: PM YASASVI Exam 2023 Cancelled, Check Department of Social Justice and Empowerment Notice PDF Here