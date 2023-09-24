PM YASASVI Admit Card 2023 Expected Soon at yet.nta.ac.in, Download YET Hall Ticket PDF Here

  1. Home
PM YASASVI Admit Card 2023: NTA will release the hall ticket soon on their official website: yet.nta.ac.in. As per the schedule, Yasasvi Entrance Test 2023 will be held on September 29, 2023 in pen and paper mode. Know admit card details here

Updated: Sep 24, 2023 14:35 IST
PM YASASVI Admit Card 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the admit card for PM YASASVI Entrance Test soon. Candidates can download their PM Young Achievers Scholarship Award Scheme for Vibrant India hall ticket online at yet.nta.ac.in. They have to use their registration number and date of birth to download PM YASASVI admit card 2023. 

The PM YASASVI admit card is a mandatory document without which they will not be allowed to appear for the exam. As per the schedule, NTA will conduct the Yasasvi Entrance Test 2023 on Friday, September 29 in pen and paper mode. The exam will comprise a total of 100 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs). 

PM YASASVI 2023 Dates 

As of now, the admit card has not been released. Candidates can check the table to know the important dates: 

Events

Dates

PM YASASVI Admit Card 

September 2023 (Soon)

PM YASASVI Exam

September 29, 2023

YET Result 

November 2023

How to download PM YASASVI Scholarship Admit Card 2023? 

The PM Young Achievers Scholarship Award Scheme for Vibrant India (YASASVI) admit card can be downloaded online. Those keep asking 'pm yashasvi yojana admit card kab aayega' have to wait. They can follow the easy steps given below to download the PM YASASVI scholarship admit card 2023: 

Step 1: Go to the official website: yet.nta.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link for PM YASASVI admit card

Step 3: A new login window will appear on the screen

Step 4: Enter the login credentials: registration number and date of birth or password

Step 5: The PM YASASVI admit card will be displayed on the screen 

Step 6: Download and take a printout of the PM YASASVI Yojana admit card

What to carry along with YET Admit card 2023? 

To appear in the  PM YASASVI exam, candidates will be required to carry some important documents along with the PM YET scholarship admit card. The list of valid photo IDs is mentioned below:

  • Aadhar Card
  • Passport
  • Valid School Identification Card

PM YASHASVI Scholarship Scheme Exam Pattern 2023 

The scholarship entrance exam is conducted for 150 minutes (2.5 hours). As per the pattern, the exam is held for Maths, science, social science, and GA subjects. Check the table below to know the paper pattern: 

Subjects

No. of Questions

Marks

Mathematics

30

30

Science

25

25

Social Science

25

25

General Awareness

20

20

Total

100

100

