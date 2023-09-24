PM YASASVI Admit Card 2023 Expected Soon at yet.nta.ac.in, Download YET Hall Ticket PDF Here

PM YASASVI Admit Card 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the admit card for PM YASASVI Entrance Test soon. Candidates can download their PM Young Achievers Scholarship Award Scheme for Vibrant India hall ticket online at yet.nta.ac.in. They have to use their registration number and date of birth to download PM YASASVI admit card 2023.

The PM YASASVI admit card is a mandatory document without which they will not be allowed to appear for the exam. As per the schedule, NTA will conduct the Yasasvi Entrance Test 2023 on Friday, September 29 in pen and paper mode. The exam will comprise a total of 100 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs).

PM YASASVI 2023 Dates

As of now, the admit card has not been released. Candidates can check the table to know the important dates:

Events Dates PM YASASVI Admit Card September 2023 (Soon) PM YASASVI Exam September 29, 2023 YET Result November 2023

How to download PM YASASVI Scholarship Admit Card 2023?

The PM Young Achievers Scholarship Award Scheme for Vibrant India (YASASVI) admit card can be downloaded online. Those keep asking 'pm yashasvi yojana admit card kab aayega' have to wait. They can follow the easy steps given below to download the PM YASASVI scholarship admit card 2023:

Step 1: Go to the official website: yet.nta.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link for PM YASASVI admit card

Step 3: A new login window will appear on the screen

Step 4: Enter the login credentials: registration number and date of birth or password

Step 5: The PM YASASVI admit card will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download and take a printout of the PM YASASVI Yojana admit card

What to carry along with YET Admit card 2023?

To appear in the PM YASASVI exam, candidates will be required to carry some important documents along with the PM YET scholarship admit card. The list of valid photo IDs is mentioned below:

Aadhar Card

Passport

Valid School Identification Card

PM YASHASVI Scholarship Scheme Exam Pattern 2023

The scholarship entrance exam is conducted for 150 minutes (2.5 hours). As per the pattern, the exam is held for Maths, science, social science, and GA subjects. Check the table below to know the paper pattern:

Subjects No. of Questions Marks Mathematics 30 30 Science 25 25 Social Science 25 25 General Awareness 20 20 Total 100 100

Also Read: SWAYAM January 2023 Registration Closes Today, Get Direct Link To Apply Here