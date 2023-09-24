  1. Home
SWAYAM January 2023 Registration Closes Today, Get Direct Link To Apply Here

SWAYAM January 2023: NTA will close the registrations for the January semester of the SWAYAM courses today: September 24, 2023. Candidates who are yet to register can apply at swayam.ntaonline.in. Get the direct link here.

jagran josh
Updated: Sep 24, 2023 13:05 IST
SWAYAM January 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the registrations for the January semester of the Study Webs of Active Learning for Young Aspiring Minds (SWAYAM) courses today: September 24, 2023, in online mode. Interested candidates who are yet to register can apply by filling out the registration form through the official website - swayam.ntaonline.in.

As per the released schedule, the application correction window will be open from September 26 to 28, 2023. The examination will be held on October 19, 20 and 21, 2023 for the duration of 3 hours. The SWAYAM January exam 2023 will be held in two shifts: the first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and the second shift will start from 3 to 6 pm. Candidates can click on the direct link provided below to complete the registrations. 

SWAYAM January 2023 Registrations - Direct Link (Click Here)

SWAYAM January 2023 Exam Important Dates 

Candidates can check the dates related to the SWAYAM January session exams 2023 in the table given below:

Events 

Dates

Last date to submit the application for

September 24, 2023

Successful final transaction of fee

September 25, 2023 (upto 11:50 pm)

Correction facility in particulars

September 26 to 28, 2023

Check the SWAYAM Official notice here

How to apply for the SWAYAM January 2023 Exam? 

Candidates who have not registered yet can fill out the application form in online mode. Check the steps below:

Step 1: Go to the official website: swayam.nta.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the SWAYAM January 2023 registration link available on the homepage

Step 3: Register using all the details and login 

Step 4: Fill out the SWAYAM January 2023 application form and submit the application fees

Step 5: Download the application confirmation page and print a hard copy of it for future use

