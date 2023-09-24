AP NEET UG 2023 Mop up Round Seat Allotment List Released, Get PDF Here

AP NEET UG 2023 Seat Allotment List: The YSR University of Health Sciences, Andhra Pradesh has released the seat allotment result for the AP NEET UG counselling 2023 mop-up round in online mode. Candidates who have participated in the NEET UG counselling can check and download their seat allotment results from the official website - drysruhs.edu.in.

The AP NEET UG counselling 2023 seat allotment results include the necessary information such as NEET roll number, NEET rank, NEET score, name of the candidate, gender, category, area, B1, B2, NRI and remarks on it.

MBBS Admissions, 2023-24 MQ - Corrigendum to the final merit list bullet - Direct Link

MBBS Admissions, 2023-24 MQ - Addendum to the final merit list - Direct Link

Documents required for AP NEET UG Mop up round 2023 admissions

Shortlisted candidates are required to submit the below-mentioned documents at the time of the reporting to their respective colleges.

Seat allotment order of mop-up round counselling

Hardcopy of AP NEET UG counselling 2023 mop up round online application

Provisional verification form

Scorecard of NEET UG 2023

Class 10th or equivalent examination containing the date of birth

Educational qualification

Intermediate Transfer certificate (TC)

Study Certificate from 6th class to Intermediate.

Caste certificate

Minority certificates (if any)

Income certificate of the parent

EWS certificate

Special category certificates, if any i.e. (PH/NCC/CAP/Sports/Anglo Indian).

Local status certificate

How to check and download the AP NEET UG seat allotment list 2023 online?

Candidates can follow the below-given steps to know how to check and download the AP NEET UG seat allotment result 2023 online.

Step 1: Go to the official website - drysruhs.edu.in

Step 2: Now, click on the direct link to download the seat allotment list available

Step 3: A new PDF will be displayed on the screen

Step 4: After this, search your name by using ctrl + f command

Step 5: Download the seat allotment PDF for future use

