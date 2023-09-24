Assam DElEd PET Result 2023 OUT: Download SCERT Entrance Results at scertpet.co.in

Assam DElEd PET Result 2023: The Directorate of State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) has released the Assam Diploma in Elementary Education Pre Entry Test result today, September 24, 2023. Candidates who appeared in the exam can get their DElEd results 2023 assam link on the official website scertpet.co.in and scertpe-attendence.scertpet.co.in/. The result has been announced district-wise.

They need to use their login credentials to download the Assam DElEd PET result online. As per the data provided, a total of 30995 candidates registered out of which 27624 appeared for the exam and 3371 were absent.

It has been mentioned on the website that “Result of PET-2023 will be declared on 24th September 2023, 12:00 PM onwards.” After the announcement of resulr, the online counselling process will be held. The exam is conducted for admission into 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education course.

Assam DElEd PET District-Wise Result 2023

Candidates can check the table to get district-wise result online:

How to download Assam DElEd Result 2023?

Earlier, the SCERT DEIEd results were scheduled to be announced on September 20, however, due to some unavoidable circumstances council postponed the result to today. Candidates can go through the steps to know how to download the Assam DElEd result 2023:

Step 1: Go to the official website: scertpet.co.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link DElEd PET results

Step 3: A new login window will appear on the screen

Step 4: Enter the required login credentials

Step 5: The Assam DElEd PET result marksheet will appear on the screen

Step 6: Check and download the result

Step 7: Also, save and take a printout of it for future references

What details are mentioned on Assam DElEd Result 2023?

The DElEd PET result 2023 Assam is expected to have details about the candidates and their marks. They can check below what information will be mentioned on the marksheet:

Details Details Name of the candidate Roll number Application number Exam name Exam date Marks secured Section-wise marks Qualifying status

