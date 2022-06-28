PSEB 12th Result 2022: When will Punjab Board Declare PSEB Class 12 Results @ pseb.ac.in

PSEB 12th Result 2022 Date: Following the postponement of Punjab Class 12 Results 2022, the wait for the PSEB results has gotten even more challenging for the students. While nearly 2.94 lakh students await declaration of Punjab PSEB 12th Result 2022, the board has been completely silent on the matter. So far, Punjab School Examination Board (PSEB) has not notified any revised date for Punjab Class 12 Results after it was deferred or postponed by the state board on 27th June 2022. This has led to a lot of rumours and speculative media reports that has added more fuel to the fire for students waiting for PSEB 12th Results 2022.

When will PSEB declare Punjab 12th Class Results 2022?

After being postponed yesterday, PSEB is expected to declare the Punjab Class 12 Results 2022 for 10+2 Class students soon. While an exact date and time for PSEB 12th Result 2022 is yet to be announced by the Punjab Board, several media reports have claimed that the results will be declared today - 28th June 2022.

This has added more confusion for the students, as just a day before PSEB’s Mohali office had confirmed that Punjab 12th Class Result 2022 has been postponed indefinitely and are likely to be announced at a later date. At the time of the postponement, officials had hinted that the PSEB Class 12 Results were postponed owing to a administrative reasons. So, if the board officials have managed to fix the error on the portal, then PSEB 12th Results 2022 may be announced today. But as of now, it is very difficult to say if Punjab Board 12th Result 2022 will be announced or not!

Where to check Punjab 12th Result 2022 online?

While the PSEB 12th Result 2022 Date remains a mystery for the students, one thing that has been confirmed by the PSEB’s Mohali office is that results will be declared online. The Punjab School Examination Board (PSEB) has made special arrangements to ensure that PSEB 12th Results 2022 are made available to the students quickly and easily, post the official declaration. Students will need to provide their exam roll number and other details on the website to check, access and download Punjab 12th Result 2022. Therefore, they are advised to keep their exam hall tickets ready in advance before they try to check PSEB Punjab Class 12 Results 2022.

