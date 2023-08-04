  1. Home
Punjab NEET UG Counselling 2023 Provisional Seat Allotment Result for Round 1 Announced, Raise Objections Till August 5

Punjab NEET UG Counselling 2023:  BFUHS has announced the provisional seat allotment result of Punjab NEET UG counselling 2023 in online mode. Candidates can check and download their seat allotment status at bfuhs.ac.in. Check the details here.

Updated: Aug 4, 2023 12:08 IST
Punjab NEET UG Counselling 2023: Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS) has issued the provisional seat allotment merit list of Punjab NEET UG counselling 2023 in online mode. Those candidates who have registered and applied for state counselling to get admission into MBBS/BDS courses under NEET UG 2023 can check and download their seat allotment status from the official website - bfuhs.ac.in.

As per the schedule, candidates who are not satisfied with their seat allotment result can submit their grievances against the provisional merit list by August 5, 2023 (upto 4 pm). Candidates are also informed that the objections on provisional result of 1st round of online counselling can be sent through email only at ug2021bfuhs@gmail.com, no further request will be entertained by the authorities.

Punjab NEET Counselling 2023 Round 1 Provisional Merit List 2023 - Direct Link

Punjab NEET UG Counselling 2023 Schedule 

Candidates can check the dates related to the Punjab NEET undergraduate counselling 2023 for round 1 in the table mentioned below:

Events

Dates 

Last date for submission of objections in provisional allotment list (if any) by the NEET UG aspirants

August 5, 2023 (till 4 pm)

In case there is any change in provisional allotment after considering objections, the same will be displayed through University website on

August 5, 2023

Reporting by candidates to the respective provisionally allotted colleges

August 5 to 8, 2023

Details mentioned on the Punjab NEET UG provisional merit list for round 1 counselling 2023

The Punjab NEET UG counselling round 1 merit list includes the below-given details mentioned on it.

  • Merit number
  • Registration number
  • Name of the candidate
  • Father's name
  • NEET roll number
  • NEET marks
  • NEET rank
  • College name
  • Course
  • Allotted category

How to download the Punjab NEET UG 2023 counselling round 1 merit list?

Candidates can follow the steps that are mentioned below to know how to download the provisional merit list for Punjab NEET UG counselling 2023. 

Step 1: Visit the official website of BFUHS - uhsrugcounselling.com

Step 2: Click on the NEET UG tab available on the homepage

Step 3: The direct link to check the provisional merit list for Punjab NEET UG counselling round 1 will appear on the screen
Step 4: Click on the link and the merit list will be open in the form of pdf

Step 5: Download it for future use

