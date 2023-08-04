Punjab NEET UG Counselling 2023 Provisional Seat Allotment Result for Round 1 Announced, Raise Objections Till August 5

Punjab NEET UG Counselling 2023: Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS) has issued the provisional seat allotment merit list of Punjab NEET UG counselling 2023 in online mode. Those candidates who have registered and applied for state counselling to get admission into MBBS/BDS courses under NEET UG 2023 can check and download their seat allotment status from the official website - bfuhs.ac.in.

As per the schedule, candidates who are not satisfied with their seat allotment result can submit their grievances against the provisional merit list by August 5, 2023 (upto 4 pm). Candidates are also informed that the objections on provisional result of 1st round of online counselling can be sent through email only at ug2021bfuhs@gmail.com, no further request will be entertained by the authorities.

Punjab NEET UG Counselling 2023 Schedule

Candidates can check the dates related to the Punjab NEET undergraduate counselling 2023 for round 1 in the table mentioned below:

Events Dates Last date for submission of objections in provisional allotment list (if any) by the NEET UG aspirants August 5, 2023 (till 4 pm) In case there is any change in provisional allotment after considering objections, the same will be displayed through University website on August 5, 2023 Reporting by candidates to the respective provisionally allotted colleges August 5 to 8, 2023

Details mentioned on the Punjab NEET UG provisional merit list for round 1 counselling 2023

The Punjab NEET UG counselling round 1 merit list includes the below-given details mentioned on it.

Merit number

Registration number

Name of the candidate

Father's name

NEET roll number

NEET marks

NEET rank

College name

Course

Allotted category

How to download the Punjab NEET UG 2023 counselling round 1 merit list?

Candidates can follow the steps that are mentioned below to know how to download the provisional merit list for Punjab NEET UG counselling 2023.

Step 1: Visit the official website of BFUHS - uhsrugcounselling.com

Step 2: Click on the NEET UG tab available on the homepage

Step 3: The direct link to check the provisional merit list for Punjab NEET UG counselling round 1 will appear on the screen

Step 4: Click on the link and the merit list will be open in the form of pdf

Step 5: Download it for future use

