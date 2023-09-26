QS World University Rankings Europe 2024: Oxford University Tops Followed by ETH Zurich, Check Overall Score and List Here

QS World University Rankings Europe 2024: This year for the first time, QS has released the list of top European universities. As per QS World University Rankings Europe 2024, the University of Oxford has grabbed the top spot with a perfect score of 100, followed by ETH Zurich in Switzerland and the University of Cambridge in the United Kingdom.

ETH Zurich scored 99.4 while the University of Cambridge scored 98.7. The QS World Rankings 2024 Europe were done for around 688 universities. Of these, the UK has the highest number of institutions with 107 universities. In contrast, Turkey and Germany had the fewest, with Turkey having around 73 institutions and Germany having 53.

This is the first time the listing was made for 688 institutions across 42 members of the Council of Europe. As per the Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World Europe University Rankings, in the top 5 spots, ETH Zurich is the only non-UK university to secure a position. ETH Zurich has bagged the second spot with a 99.4 overall score.

The University of Edinburgh has secured the sixth position, followed by Université PSL at seventh, the University of Manchester at eighth, EPFL (Switzerland) at ninth and King’s College London at tenth spot. Check QS UK University Rankings 2024 along with overall scores:

Rank Universities Overall score 1 University of Oxford 100 2 ETH Zurich 99.4 3 University of Cambridge 98.7 4 Imperial College London 97.6 5 UCL 97.5 6 The University of Edinburgh 96.5 7 Université PSL 96.2 8 The University of Manchester 94.6 9 EPFL 93.2 10 King’s College London 93.1 11 Technical University of Munich 92.2 12 The London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE) 90.2 13 Delft University of Technology 90.1 14 University of Glasgow 88.6 15 University of Leeds 88.3

QS Rankings Methodology

This year, the ranking agency introduced three new parameters: sustainability, employment outcomes, and international research network. To accommodate the three new indicators, QS made adjustments to the importance assigned to the existing methodology. Check the table to know the parameters:

Academic Reputation

Employer Reputation

Faculty Student Ratio

Citations Per Faculty

Internation Faculty Ratio

International Research Network

International Student Network

Employment Outcomes

QS World Rankings 2024: IIT Bombay Among Top 150 Universities Worldwide

Earlier, in June QS World University rankings 2024 were announced. For the first time in eight years, an Indian higher education institution has made it to the top 150 list. The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has achieved the highest rank by securing the 149th position globally in the QS World University Rankings 2024. IIT Bombay has shown progress in this year's QS world rankings compared to its position last year, where it held the 172nd spot.

