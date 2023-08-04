Rajasthan NEET UG Counselling 2023: Provisional Seat Allotment List Out for Round 1; Download Here

Rajasthan NEET UG Counselling 2023: The Rajasthan National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate, NEET UG provisional seat allotment list has been released on the official website: rajugneet2023.com. Candidates who participated in round 1 can check out the results available in PDF form.

The Rajasthan NEET UG provisional allotment list comprises various important details such as registration ID candidate name category considered, category allotted, gender, neet percentile, state merit R1, NEET A.I. rank, NEET roll no., course, and college allotted.

Rajasthan NEET UG Counselling 2023 Result- Direct Link (Available Now)

Direct link to download tentative allotment below:

Rajasthan NEET UG Provisional Allotment PDF Click Here

Rajasthan NEET UG Counselling 2023: Steps to Check Provisional Allotment List

The authorities have released the provisional seat allocation list on the official website. Candidates can follow the below-mentioned instructions to download the PDF:

Step 1: Visit the official website: rajugneet2023.com

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the provisional allotment list round 1 link

Step 3: A PDF will be displayed on the screen

Step 4: Press Ctrl +F to search your name

Step 5: View the result and save it for future references

Documents Required for Rajasthan NEET UG Counselling 2023

Shortlisted candidates have to report to the allocated colleges along with original documents. Check out the list of a few mandatory files that should be carried for verification purposes:

NEET admit card 2023

NEET 2023 scorecard

Allotment letter

Class 12th mark sheet

Class 10th mark sheet or birth certificate

Valid ID proof

Domicile certificate

Caste certificate, if applicable

Passport size photographs- 4

Bond as per the applicable Proforma

