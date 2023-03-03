Rajasthan RBSE Admit Card 2023 Expected Soon, Class 12 Board Exam To Begin From March 9

Rajasthan RBSE Admit Card 2023: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) will release the Rajasthan class 10, 12 exam admit card 2023 in online mode. The Rajasthan RBSE exam admit card 2023 release date is yet to be announced. Once available, the respective school heads can download the Rajasthan RBSE board exam 2023 admit card at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. They will have to use their district, student's name and father's name to download Rajasthan RBSE board exam 2023 admit card.

Students will have to carry their Rajasthan class 10, 12 exam admit card 2023 to the exam centre or else they will not be allowed. As per the RBSE class 12 date sheet 2023, the exams will start from March 9 with Psychology and conclude on April 12 with vocational subjects. Whereas, the Rajasthan RBSE class 10 exam will be held from March 16, 2023.

How To Download Rajasthan RBSE Admit Card 2023?

To download RBSE class 10, 12 exam admit card 2023, the respective school authorities have to login either through roll number or using student's name and father's name. They can go through the steps to know how to download Rajasthan exam admit card -

1st Step - Go to the official website of Rajasthan Board - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

2nd Step - On the homepage, click on the - RBSE Board Exam 2023 Admit Card.

3rd Step - A login window will appear on the screen.

4th Step - Login with district, student's name and father's name.

5th Step - Submit the same, the RBSE admit card 2023 will appear on the screen.

6th Step - Download RBSE admit card 2023 and take a printout of the same.

What Details Will Be Mentioned on Rajasthan RBSE Admit Card 2023?

The hall ticket of Rajasthan Class 10, 12 exam will likely to have the following details - name of the student, father's name, roll number, class, name of the subject, exam centre, time of the exam, photograph, signature, exam day guidelines and other details. In case, students find any error, they can contact the respective schools for rectifications.

