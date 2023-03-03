BSEB 12th Answer Key 2023 Out: Raise Objections until March 6, at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

BSEB Class 12 Answer Key: Bihar Board has released the BSEB Class 12 Answer key for the Science, Arts and Commerce streams. Candidates who have appeared for the Bihar board class 12 exams conducted from February 1 to 11, 2023, can visit the official website of the Bihar board to check the answer key.

Candidates must note that the BSEB 12th answer key has been released provisionally for the 50% objective questions. Registered candidates can raise objections against the same. The last date for students to raise objections is March 6, 2023.

Bihar Board 12th Answer Key 2023 is available on the official website - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Candidates can also click on the direct link given here to check the Bihar Board class 12 answer key.

BSEB Class 12 Answer Key - Click Here

BSEB Class 12 Official notification - Click Here

How to check the Bihar Board 12th Answer Key

The BSEB 12th answer key is available online. To check the answer key students are required to login with the login credentials. Check the below-given steps to download the BSEB class 12 answer key.

Step 1: Visit the Bihar Board official website

Step 2: Click on the BSEB class 12 Answer Key link available on the homepage

Step 3: Enter the class 12 roll code and roll number mentioned on the admit card

Step 4: Download the BSEB 12th Answer Key for further reference

BSEB Class 12 Results

According to reports, Bihar Board class 12 results 2023 are expected to be announced in the coming few weeks. Presently, the board is conducting the evaluation of the class 12 answer sheets. Soon after the evaluation process os completed, students will be notified of the exact date and time for the announcement of the Bihar Board 12th Result 2023.

