RBSE 10th Result 2022 Date and Time Confirmed: Rajasthan Class 10 Results to be Declared Tomorrow at 3 PM @rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

RBSE 10th Result 2022 Date and Time Confirmed: Finally, the wait has ended as Rajasthan Class 10 Results Date has been declared today. As per the latest update, the Rajasthan Board will declare the RBSE Class 10 Results 2022 for Secondary Class students will be announced tomorrow - 13th June at 3 PM. Students who have appeared for the Class 10 or Secondary Examination held in March - April months will be able to check the outcome of their hard work in the form of the RBSE 10th Result Scorecard.

Education Minister announces Rajasthan Board Class 10 Result 2022 Date

The announcement about the Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2022 Date has been confirmed by state education Minister Bulaki Das Kalla. Putting the minds of nearly 13 lakh students, State Education Minister took to Twitter to announce the date for the RBSE Class 10 Result 2022 Date. In a tweet sent out from his account, Dr Kalla noted that the RBSE Class 10th Result 2022 Date, Time today and the result will be released on June 13, 2022 at 3 PM. Students can check out the tweet below:

Where to check Rajasthan 10th Result 2022?

Tomorrow at 3 PM, students will be able to check their results online by logging onto the official website - RBSE 10th Result 2022 via the official website - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in. However, first and priority access to RBSE 10th Results will be available on results.jagranjosh.com. To be among the first students to get access to Rajasthan Class 10 Results 2022, they can click on the links provided below and register themselves.

Check Rajasthan Class 10 Result 2022 - Direct Link (Available Now)