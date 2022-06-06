RBSE 12th Arts Result 2022 Declared LIVE Updates: 6.1 Lakh Students Passed, Check Pass Percentage for Girls/ Boys; Get DIRECT Result Link

06 Jun 01:03 PM RBSE Rajasthan Board 12th Result 2022: Stream-wise Pass Percentage The pass percentage in RBSE 12th Arts Result 2022 is lower in comparison to the pass percentage of Science and Commerce streams. The stream-wise pass percentage of RBSE Rajasthan Board Class 12th Result 2022 is as follows- Pass percentage of RBSE 12th Science Result 2022- 96.53 percent Pass percentage of RBSE 12th Commerce Result 2022- 97.53 percent Pass percentage of RBSE 12th Arts Result 2022- 96.33 percent

06 Jun 12:51 PM RBSE 12th Result 2022 Arts: Overall Pass Percentage RBSE Rajasthan Board 12th Result 2022 Arts: The overall pass percentage of RBSE 12th Results 2022 for Arts stream was recorded at 96.33 percent. Number of Girls passed -314016 Overall pass percentage of girls - 97.21% Number of Boys passed- 302729 Overall pass percentage of boys- 95.44%

06 Jun 12:43 PM RBSE 12th Result 2022 Arts- Girls Pass Percentage better than Boys Rajasthan Class 12th Result 2022 Arts- The girls have outperformed boys in RBSE Rajasthan Board Class 12th Results for Arts Stream. Pass percentage for boys-95.44 percent Pass percentage for girls- 97.21 percent

06 Jun 12:39 PM RBSE 12th Result 2022 Arts: How many students have passed? RBSE 12th Result 2022 Arts: A total of 6.1 lakh (6,16,745) students have passed in RBSE Rajasthan Board Class 12th Arts Result 2022. Number of Students Registered- 6,52,444 students Number of Students Appeared - 640249 Number of Students Passed - 6,16,745 student

06 Jun 12:35 PM RBSE 12th Results 2022: rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in website crashes The main website of the Rajasthan board- rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in has crashed. Students can check their result via DIRECT LINK above.

06 Jun 12:33 PM RBSE 12th Result 2022 - Check Via Direct Link Scroll to the top of the page to check your RBSE 12th Result 2022 for Arts stream through DIRECT LINK. Enter your roll number and submit to know your result.

06 Jun 12:30 PM RBSE Rajasthan Board Class 12th Arts Result 2022 DECLARED The RBSE Rajasthan Board Class 12th Arts Result 2022 has been declared. Students can check their result at rajresults.nic.in. Enter your roll number and date of birth to check your Class 12th Arts Result 2022 of Rajasthan Board. Alternatively, the students can check their result directly on - rajasthan12.jagranjosh.com results.jagranjosh.com

06 Jun 12:21 PM RBSE Rajasthan Board Class 12th Arts Result: Main website crashes, Check Alternate Websites RBSE Rajasthan Board Class 12th Arts Result 2022: The main website of Rajasthan Board Class 12th Arts Result 2022 - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in- has crashed. Check result at alternate websites- rajasthan12.jagranjosh.com results.jagranjosh.com

06 Jun 12:16 PM RBSE Class 12th Arts Result Direct Link to be Available Shortly RBSE 12th Result 2022 Arts Direct Link to be made active soon at- rajresults.nic.in

06 Jun 12:14 PM RBSE Rajasthan Board 12th Result 2022:Press Conference to begin at 12.15 pm The RBSE Class 12th Results 2022 for Arts will be declared in a few minutes. The press conference by BSER Ajmer Administrator LN Mantri will begin at 12.15 pm.

06 Jun 12:09 PM RBSE Rajasthan Board 12th Result 2022: How to check provisional mark sheet? Board for Secondary Education will release the provisional mark sheet online at rajresults.nic.in 2022. The provisional mark sheet will be for immediate reference only. The students can collect their original mark sheets from their respective schools in the upcoming days.

06 Jun 11:58 AM RBSE 12th Result 2022 Arts- List of Alternate Websites In case the official website of the Rajasthan Board Class 12th Result 2022 crashes, you can check the result at alternate websites- rajasthan12.jagranjosh.com results.jagranjosh.com

06 Jun 11:56 AM RBSE 12th Result 2022 Arts- Where to check Rajeduboard Rajasthan Gov Class 12th Results 2022? Rajasthan Board Class 12th Results for the Arts stream will be available on the following websites- rajresults.nic.in rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in rajasthan12.jagranjosh.com results.jagranjosh.com

06 Jun 11:54 AM Rajasthan Board Class 12th Results 2022 Arts Timing The Rajasthan Board Class 12th Result 2022 Arts will be declared in half an hour. The direct link will be made available soon. Stay tuned for all updates regarding the RBSE Class 12th results.

06 Jun 11:51 AM RBSE 12th Result 2022 Date and Time: Rajasthan Board Class 12th Arts Result to be declared shortly The RBSE 12th Arts Result 2022 is expected to be declared during the press conference at 12.15 pm. Around 6.5 lakh students are awaiting the RBSE 12th Arts Results 2022.

06 Jun 11:47 AM RBSE 12th Board Result 2022 Arts- Grading system Marks Range Grade Grade Point 91-100 A1 10 81-90 A2 9 71-80 B1 8 61-70 B2 7 51-60 C1 6 41-50 C2 5 33-40 D 4 21-32 E1 C 00-20 E2 C Remarks- Grade E1 and E2 mean fail.

06 Jun 11:40 AM RBSE 12th Art Result 2022 Passing Marks The students require a minimum of 33 percent marks to pass each subject. The students will need to score 33 percent individually in both practical and theory exams.

06 Jun 11:30 AM RBSE Class 12th Result 2021: Stream-wise Pass Percentage of Class 12th Result 2021 Science : 99.52 percent Commerce : 99.73 percent Arts : 99.19 percent

06 Jun 11:20 AM RBSE 12th Result 2022 Commerce Pass Percentage The Rajasthan Board Class 12th Result 2022 pass percentage for commerce was 97.53 percent.

06 Jun 11:20 AM RBSE 12th Result 2022 Science Pass Percentage The Rajasthan board Class 12th Result 2022 pass percentage for Science was 96.53 percent.

06 Jun 10:59 AM RBSE 12th Arts Result 2022: What happens if I fail in any subject? If a student fails in one or two subjects, then he/ she will have to give the supplementary or compartment exam. However, if a student fails in more than 2 subjects, then he/she will have to repeat the year.

06 Jun 10:56 AM RBSE 12th Arts Subject List Following is the 12th Arts Subject List of Rajasthan Board- Compulsory Subjects (100 Marks Each) Hindi English Optional Subjects (70 Marks Each) History Political Science Geography Economics Sociology Psychology Philosophy Home Science Mathematics

06 Jun 10:52 AM Rajasthan Board Class 12th Arts Result 2022: What will the mark sheet look like? This is how the mark sheet of Rajasthan Board Class 12th Arts Result 2022 will look like-

06 Jun 10:46 AM RBSE 12th Arts Result Marksheet: How to download Rajasthan Class 12th Arts Marksheet? The students can download their Rajasthan Board Class 12th Arts Result 2022 marksheet by visiting Rajasthan Board's official website rajresults.nic.in and entering the required details and downloading their result.

06 Jun 10:44 AM RBSE 12th Arts Result Live: When will Marksheet be made available? The RBSE 12th Arts Result will be made available at 12. 15 pm after a press conference. The hard copy of marksheets are likely to reach the head of schools today and be available for collection by students from tomorrow.

06 Jun 10:27 AM RBSE 12th Result 2022 Ajmer Board: Know All Details Here Name of Board Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan, Ajmer Result Name Rajasthan Board 12th Result 2022 Arts Date June 6th RBSE 12th Arts Result Website rajresults.nic.in

06 Jun 10:20 AM RBSE 12th Arts Result 2022: Why is the Arts stream result being declared separately? The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan Ajmer will announce the results of RBSE 12th arts stream only today, as the results for science and commerce were announced earlier on June 1st. This time the results of the different streams have been declared separately to avoid a heavy load on the website. Last year, the results were announced at the same time but due to the heavy load on the website, there were not available for a long time. Hence, this year Rajasthan Board decided to shift to its old pattern of announcing results for different streams separately.

06 Jun 10:20 AM Rajasthan Board 12th Arts Result 2022 Kab Ayega? Rajasthan Board 12th Arts Result 2022 will be declared at 12.15 pm today, June 6, 2022.

06 Jun 09:54 AM RBSE 12th Result 2022 Arts to be declared today Only Rajasthan Board 12th Result 2022 Arts will be announced today, as the RBSE 12th Results 2022 for the Science and Commerce streams have already been announced on June 1, 2022. The RBSE 12th Arts Result 2022 will be released by the Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan, Ajmer.

06 Jun 09:46 AM RBSE 12th Result 2022 Arts: How to check Rajasthan Board 12th Result through SMS? Know steps on how to check Rajasthan Board 12th Result 2022 Arts through SMS- Type RJ12A<Space> ROLL NUMBER Message to 5676750 / 56263 (For eg, if a student's roll number is 1234 then SMS RJ12A 1234 to 56263)

06 Jun 09:33 AM RBSE 12th Arts Result 2022: List of Websites RBSE 12th Arts Result 2022: Students can check their Rajasthan Class 12th Arts Result by clicking on any of the following websites- rajresults.nic.in rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in rajasthan12.jagranjosh.com results.jagranjosh.com

06 Jun 09:17 AM RBSE 12th Arts Result 2022: Number of Students Appeared RBSE 12th Arts Result 2022: A total of 6,52,610 for Rajasthan Board Class 12th Arts Stream exams that were conducted between March 24 and April 26, 2022.

06 Jun 09:13 AM RBSE 12th Arts Result 2022: DIRECT LINK AVAILABLE HERE Following is the official results website of the Rajasthan Board. RBSE 12th Arts Result 2022 DIRECT LINK- rajresults.nic.in

06 Jun 09:05 AM RBSE 12th Result 2022 Roll Number: How to get your roll number? The students can get their RBSE 12th Result 2022 Roll Number from their admit card.

06 Jun 09:01 AM RBSE 12th Result 2022: Steps to check Rajasthan Class 12th Arts Result here Following are steps to check Rajasthan Class 12th Arts Result here- 1. Visit the official Rajasthan board website- rajresults.nic.in 2. Click on RBSE 12th Arts Results or 12th Varishtha Upadhyay result 2022. 3. Enter Your Roll Number, Date of Birth 4. Click to Download your Result (RBSE 12th Arts Result 2022 Direct Link Will Be Available Soon)

06 Jun 08:27 AM RBSE 12th Result 2022: How to Check? Know how to check Rajasthan Class 12th Result 2022 here.

06 Jun 08:20 AM RBSE 12th Arts Results 2022: Where to check Results The Rajasthan Board Class 12 Arts stream results 2022 will be announced on the official website today. Candidates will be able to check the RBSE 12th Arts Stream Results 2022 on the official website - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. Students can also check the RBSE 12th Arts Results 2022 through alternate websites link rajresults.nic.in

