RBSE 12th Arts Result 2022 Declared LIVE Updates: 6.1 Lakh Students Passed, Check Pass Percentage for Girls/ Boys; Get DIRECT Result Link

RBSE 12th Arts Results 2022, Rajasthan Class 12th Result 2022 Declared Live Updates: The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan have declared the Class 12th Arts Result 2022. The students can check their results @ rajresults.nic.in by entering their roll number and date of birth. The provisional mark sheets will be available for download on the main results website. The Rajasthan Board Secretary Meghna Choudhary had informed earlier that 6,52,610 candidates had registered in the Senior Secondary Arts class examination. Know alternate websites to check your Rajasthan Board Class 12th Result 2022 Arts and all important credentials required here.
Check RBSE 12th Arts Result 2022- Direct Link
06 Jun 01:03 PMRBSE Rajasthan Board 12th Result 2022: Stream-wise Pass Percentage
The pass percentage in RBSE 12th Arts Result 2022 is lower in comparison to the pass percentage of Science and Commerce streams. The stream-wise pass percentage of RBSE Rajasthan Board Class 12th Result 2022 is as follows-
Pass percentage of RBSE 12th Science Result 2022- 96.53 percent
Pass percentage of RBSE 12th Commerce Result 2022- 97.53 percent
Pass percentage of RBSE 12th Arts Result 2022- 96.33 percent
06 Jun 12:51 PMRBSE 12th Result 2022 Arts: Overall Pass Percentage
RBSE Rajasthan Board 12th Result 2022 Arts: The overall pass percentage of RBSE 12th Results 2022 for Arts stream was recorded at 96.33 percent.
Number of Girls passed -314016
Overall pass percentage of girls - 97.21%
Number of Boys passed- 302729
Overall pass percentage of boys- 95.44%
06 Jun 12:43 PMRBSE 12th Result 2022 Arts- Girls Pass Percentage better than Boys
Rajasthan Class 12th Result 2022 Arts- The girls have outperformed boys in RBSE Rajasthan Board Class 12th Results for Arts Stream.
Pass percentage for boys-95.44 percent
Pass percentage for girls- 97.21 percent
06 Jun 12:39 PMRBSE 12th Result 2022 Arts: How many students have passed?
RBSE 12th Result 2022 Arts: A total of 6.1 lakh (6,16,745) students have passed in RBSE Rajasthan Board Class 12th Arts Result 2022.
Number of Students Registered- 6,52,444 students
Number of Students Appeared - 640249
Number of Students Passed - 6,16,745 student
06 Jun 12:35 PMRBSE 12th Results 2022: rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in website crashes
The main website of the Rajasthan board- rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in has crashed. Students can check their result via DIRECT LINK above.
06 Jun 12:33 PMRBSE 12th Result 2022 - Check Via Direct Link
06 Jun 12:30 PMRBSE Rajasthan Board Class 12th Arts Result 2022 DECLARED
The RBSE Rajasthan Board Class 12th Arts Result 2022 has been declared. Students can check their result at rajresults.nic.in. Enter your roll number and date of birth to check your Class 12th Arts Result 2022 of Rajasthan Board.
Alternatively, the students can check their result directly on -
RBSE Rajasthan Board Class 12th Arts Result: Main website crashes, Check Alternate Websites
RBSE Rajasthan Board Class 12th Arts Result 2022: The main website of Rajasthan Board Class 12th Arts Result 2022 - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in- has crashed. Check result at alternate websites-
06 Jun 12:14 PMRBSE Rajasthan Board 12th Result 2022:Press Conference to begin at 12.15 pm
The RBSE Class 12th Results 2022 for Arts will be declared in a few minutes. The press conference by BSER Ajmer Administrator LN Mantri will begin at 12.15 pm.
06 Jun 12:09 PMRBSE Rajasthan Board 12th Result 2022: How to check provisional mark sheet?
Board for Secondary Education will release the provisional mark sheet online at rajresults.nic.in 2022. The provisional mark sheet will be for immediate reference only. The students can collect their original mark sheets from their respective schools in the upcoming days.
06 Jun 11:58 AMRBSE 12th Result 2022 Arts- List of Alternate Websites
In case the official website of the Rajasthan Board Class 12th Result 2022 crashes, you can check the result at alternate websites-
06 Jun 11:56 AMRBSE 12th Result 2022 Arts- Where to check Rajeduboard Rajasthan Gov Class 12th Results 2022?
Rajasthan Board Class 12th Results for the Arts stream will be available on the following websites-
06 Jun 11:54 AMRajasthan Board Class 12th Results 2022 Arts Timing
The Rajasthan Board Class 12th Result 2022 Arts will be declared in half an hour. The direct link will be made available soon. Stay tuned for all updates regarding the RBSE Class 12th results.
06 Jun 11:51 AMRBSE 12th Result 2022 Date and Time: Rajasthan Board Class 12th Arts Result to be declared shortly
The RBSE 12th Arts Result 2022 is expected to be declared during the press conference at 12.15 pm. Around 6.5 lakh students are awaiting the RBSE 12th Arts Results 2022.
06 Jun 11:47 AMRBSE 12th Board Result 2022 Arts- Grading system
|
Marks Range
|
Grade
|
Grade Point
|
91-100
|
A1
|
10
|
81-90
|
A2
|
9
|
71-80
|
B1
|
8
|
61-70
|
B2
|
7
|
51-60
|
C1
|
6
|
41-50
|
C2
|
5
|
33-40
|
D
|
4
|
21-32
|
E1
|
C
|
00-20
|
E2
|
C
Remarks- Grade E1 and E2 mean fail.
06 Jun 11:40 AMRBSE 12th Art Result 2022 Passing Marks
The students require a minimum of 33 percent marks to pass each subject. The students will need to score 33 percent individually in both practical and theory exams.
06 Jun 11:30 AMRBSE Class 12th Result 2021: Stream-wise Pass Percentage of Class 12th Result 2021
Science : 99.52 percent
Commerce : 99.73 percent
Arts : 99.19 percent
06 Jun 11:20 AMRBSE 12th Result 2022 Commerce Pass Percentage
The Rajasthan Board Class 12th Result 2022 pass percentage for commerce was 97.53 percent.
06 Jun 11:20 AMRBSE 12th Result 2022 Science Pass Percentage
The Rajasthan board Class 12th Result 2022 pass percentage for Science was 96.53 percent.
06 Jun 10:59 AMRBSE 12th Arts Result 2022: What happens if I fail in any subject?
If a student fails in one or two subjects, then he/ she will have to give the supplementary or compartment exam. However, if a student fails in more than 2 subjects, then he/she will have to repeat the year.
06 Jun 10:56 AMRBSE 12th Arts Subject List
Following is the 12th Arts Subject List of Rajasthan Board-
Compulsory Subjects (100 Marks Each)
Hindi
English
Optional Subjects (70 Marks Each)
History
Political Science
Geography
Economics
Sociology
Psychology
Philosophy
Home Science
Mathematics
06 Jun 10:52 AMRajasthan Board Class 12th Arts Result 2022: What will the mark sheet look like?
This is how the mark sheet of Rajasthan Board Class 12th Arts Result 2022 will look like-
06 Jun 10:46 AMRBSE 12th Arts Result Marksheet: How to download Rajasthan Class 12th Arts Marksheet?
The students can download their Rajasthan Board Class 12th Arts Result 2022 marksheet by visiting Rajasthan Board's official website rajresults.nic.in and entering the required details and downloading their result.
06 Jun 10:44 AMRBSE 12th Arts Result Live: When will Marksheet be made available?
The RBSE 12th Arts Result will be made available at 12. 15 pm after a press conference. The hard copy of marksheets are likely to reach the head of schools today and be available for collection by students from tomorrow.
06 Jun 10:30 AMRBSE 12th Result 2022 Arts: List of Websites to check Rajasthan Board 12th Arts Result
Following is the List of Websites to check Rajasthan Board 12th Arts Result-
06 Jun 10:27 AMRBSE 12th Result 2022 Ajmer Board: Know All Details Here
|
Name of Board
|
Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan, Ajmer
|
Result Name
|
Rajasthan Board 12th Result 2022 Arts
|
Date
|
June 6th
|
RBSE 12th Arts Result Website
|
rajresults.nic.in
06 Jun 10:20 AMRBSE 12th Arts Result 2022: Why is the Arts stream result being declared separately?
The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan Ajmer will announce the results of RBSE 12th arts stream only today, as the results for science and commerce were announced earlier on June 1st. This time the results of the different streams have been declared separately to avoid a heavy load on the website. Last year, the results were announced at the same time but due to the heavy load on the website, there were not available for a long time. Hence, this year Rajasthan Board decided to shift to its old pattern of announcing results for different streams separately.
06 Jun 10:20 AMRajasthan Board 12th Arts Result 2022 Kab Ayega?
Rajasthan Board 12th Arts Result 2022 will be declared at 12.15 pm today, June 6, 2022.
06 Jun 09:54 AMRBSE 12th Result 2022 Arts to be declared today
Only Rajasthan Board 12th Result 2022 Arts will be announced today, as the RBSE 12th Results 2022 for the Science and Commerce streams have already been announced on June 1, 2022. The RBSE 12th Arts Result 2022 will be released by the Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan, Ajmer.
06 Jun 09:46 AMRBSE 12th Result 2022 Arts: How to check Rajasthan Board 12th Result through SMS?
Type RJ12A<Space> ROLL NUMBER
Message to 5676750 / 56263
(For eg, if a student's roll number is 1234 then SMS RJ12A 1234 to 56263)
06 Jun 09:33 AMRBSE 12th Arts Result 2022: List of Websites
RBSE 12th Arts Result 2022: Students can check their Rajasthan Class 12th Arts Result by clicking on any of the following websites-
06 Jun 09:17 AMRBSE 12th Arts Result 2022: Number of Students Appeared
RBSE 12th Arts Result 2022: A total of 6,52,610 for Rajasthan Board Class 12th Arts Stream exams that were conducted between March 24 and April 26, 2022.
06 Jun 09:05 AMRBSE 12th Result 2022 Roll Number: How to get your roll number?
The students can get their RBSE 12th Result 2022 Roll Number from their admit card.
06 Jun 09:01 AMRBSE 12th Result 2022: Steps to check Rajasthan Class 12th Arts Result here
Following are steps to check Rajasthan Class 12th Arts Result here-
1. Visit the official Rajasthan board website- rajresults.nic.in
2. Click on RBSE 12th Arts Results or 12th Varishtha Upadhyay result 2022.
3. Enter Your Roll Number, Date of Birth
4. Click to Download your Result
06 Jun 08:27 AMRBSE 12th Result 2022: How to Check?
Know how to check Rajasthan Class 12th Result 2022 here.
06 Jun 08:20 AMRBSE 12th Arts Results 2022: Where to check Results
The Rajasthan Board Class 12 Arts stream results 2022 will be announced on the official website today. Candidates will be able to check the RBSE 12th Arts Stream Results 2022 on the official website - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. Students can also check the RBSE 12th Arts Results 2022 through alternate websites link
06 Jun 08:07 AMRajasthan Board 12th Arts Results Today
Rajasthan Board class 12 Arts stream results 2022 will be announced on the official website today. The Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan will be announcing the RBSE 12th Arts Results by 12:15 PM Today. Candidates will be able to check the results through the link available here.
माध्यमिक शिक्षा बोर्ड, राजस्थान द्वारा आयोजित सीनियर सेकेंडरी परीक्षा के कला संकाय और वरिष्ट उपाध्याय का परीक्षा परिणाम कल दोपहर 12.15 बजे घोषित किया जा रहा है ।— Dr. Bulaki Das Kalla (@DrBDKallaINC) June 5, 2022
सभी परीक्षार्थियों को अग्रिम शुभकामनाएं।@RbseAjmer @rbseboard @RBSE_BOARD_ @rajeduofficial @INCRajasthan