RBSE Rajasthan 12th Result 2022 Declared: Get List of Websites To Check Rajasthan Board 12th Arts Result Here

RBSE Rajasthan 12th Result, Rajasthan Board 12th Arts Result 2022: As per the updates, Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan has announced the RBSE class 12th Arts result. Rajasthan Board Class 12 results for Arts stream exam has been declared online via the official website. They can check their RBSE 12th Arts result on these websites - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, jagranjosh.com/results. Alternatively, students can also check the links provided below using which they will get direct access to Rajasthan, RBSE Board 12th Arts Result 2022.

Check RBSE 12th Arts Result 2022- Direct Link (Available Now)

To check the RBSE 12th result, students will have to use the required login credentials in the login window. Along with declaring the RBSE 12th Result 2022 for Arts stream, the board will also release the important details including where and how students will get their mark sheets.

Where To Check RBSE Class 12th Arts Result 2022?

After the declaration of RBSE Board 12th Arts result, students will be able to check it at the websites provided below. As the students are waiting for their RBSE 12th results 2022, they must keep a check on these websites for the results and updates.

rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

rajresults.nic.in

jagranjosh.com/results

rajasthan12.jagranjosh.com

How To Check RBSE Class 12th Arts Result 2022?

To check their RBSE 12th Arts Result 2022, students will need to log onto the official website and enter their Roll Numbers on the website. The details that are required to check Rajasthan 12th Arts Result 2022 are mentioned on the hall ticket issued to the students at the time of the examination. After entering their roll number on website, students will be able to check and access their RBSE 12th Arts Result 2022 in the form of a digital scorecard.

What details will be mentioned in RBSE Result 2022 Class 12 Arts?

Students must ensure that the details mentioned on the result of RBSE 12th are correct. As per the last year's details, the Rajasthan Board exam result for 12th Arts will include information about the students and marks. The online marksheet of RBSE 12th result Arts will contain the following details - student's name, exam name, roll number, subject, father’s name, mother’s name, school name, subject-wise marks, total marks etc.

