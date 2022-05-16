RBSE 12th Result 2022: Rajasthan Board 12th Results for Science, Arts, Commerce Streams Expected Soon at rajresults.nic.in

RBSE 12th Result 2022 Expected Date: With the season of Board Exam Results heats up, the Rajasthan Board is also planning to declare the RBSE 12th Result 2022 soon. As per the official update, the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) will announce the Rajasthan Board Class 12 Results 2022 online for all three streams - Arts, Commerce and Science soon. While the exact date for the RBSE Class 12 Results is still awaited, reports coming from the Ajmer office of the board have hinted that Rajasthan Results can be declared by end of May or 1st week of June 2022. As and when the Rajasthan Board 12th Results 2022 are declared, they will be made available to the students online via the official websites - rajresults.nic.in and rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

Evaluation Work Underway for 9 Lakh Students

As per local media reports, the Rajasthan Board 12th Result 2022 processing is already underway with the checking of answer sheets and evaluation work being done by teachers across the state. The Board is expected to take around 10 to 15 days time to complete the same, as per local reports. In total, the board has to check answer sheets for nearly 9 lakh students who have appeared for the Rajasthan 12th Board Exam across all three streams i.e., Arts, Commerce and Science.

Rajasthan Board 12th Result 2022 Expected Date and Time

RBSE 12th Results are declared separately for all three streams by the Rajasthan Board, generally. Typically, the Rajasthan 12th Science Result 2022 is announced first, followed by RBSE 12th Arts Result 2022 and RBSE 12th Commerce Result 2022. Looking at the last year's trends, the Rajasthan Board takes around 50 to 55 days to complete the evaluation work and checking of the answer sheets followed by processing of result data, from the date of the completion of the exam.

For 2022 session, the RBSE 12th Exam 2022 was held from 24th March 2022 to 26th April 2022. Looking at the 50-day timeline from then, it is highly likely that the Rajasthan 12th Result 2022 will be declared in the last week of May 2022. While the actual date for the declaration of Rajasthan 12th Result 2022 is still to be confirmed, students can get the latest news and updates about RBSE Results via the links provided below.

Students may please note that no official date has been announced by Rajasthan Board, Ajmer as of now.

