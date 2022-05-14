RBSE 5th and 8th Class Result 2022: Rajasthan Board Class 5 and Class 8 Results Expected by 25th May at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

RBSE 5th and 8th Class Result 2022 Date: As per the latest update, the Rajasthan Board 5th and 8th Class Result 2022 is expected to be declared soon. Going by the local media reports, the RBSE is all set to declare the Rajasthan Class 5 and Class 8 Results 2022 in the last week of May. While the exact date for the RBSE Primary and Upper Primary Results has not been announced, tentatively, students can expect it to be announced on or before 25th May 2022.

However, similar to the Class 10 and Class 12 Results, the Class 5 and Class 8 results will also be announced online in the form of digital scorecards. Students need to log onto the website rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in to check their individual results.

RBSE 5th, 8th Exam Result 2022

Around 25 lakh students are appearing in the ongoing Rajasthan class 5 and class 8 board exams 2022. Once declared, students from classes 8th and 5th will be able to check their RBSE results 2022 on the official website of the board. Students will be able to access their RBSE 5th and 8th results on the official website of the Board of Secondary Education, Ajmer at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. RBSE 8th exams 2022 began on 17th April and the RBSE 5th exams 2022 started from 27th April 2022. Both exams are expected to conclude on 17th May 2022.

RBSE Class 5th and 8th Board Exam 2021

Last year in 2021, the Rajasthan Board exams for Classes 5 and 8 were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Students were promoted to the next class based on their internal performances. However, this year, the RBSE decided to conduct the exams for classes 10th and 12th as well as the RBSE 5th and 8th board exams 2022.

