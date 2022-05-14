Chhattisgarh 10th Result 2022 Announced: Get List of Websites to Check CGBSE 10th Result

Chhattisgarh 10th Result 2022 Released

As per the updates, the Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) has declared the CG Board class 10th result in online mode. Students can check their Chhattisgarh Board Class 10th result on these websites - cgbse.nic.in, jagranjosh.com/results, , results.cg.nic.in. The CG board 10th result has been announced by Education Minister Dr. Premsai Singh Tekam. Students are required to enter their roll number to check CG 12th result 2022.

Check CGBSE 10th Result 2022 - Direct Link (Available Now)

Chhattisgarh 10th Result 2022 Via SMS

Apart from the official websites, the Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) also provides the provision to check CG board 10th and 12th result via SMS. In case students are unable to check their results via the links provided on the website, they can also check their results through the SMS. Students can follow the format provided below to get their CG Board Results 2022 via SMS - CG10<Space>Roll Number - 56263.

Updated as on 14/05/2022 at 11.35 AM

To check the CG Board 10th result, students will have to enter their roll number and date of birth in the login window. Students must note that the Chhattisgarh 10th results will first be announced by the officials in a press conference and the links to download mark sheets will be activated soon after that on the board websites.

Where To Check Chhattisgarh 10th Result 2022?

The exams were conducted from 2nd to 30th March 2022. After the declaration of CG Board 10th result, students will be able to check it at the websites provided below. As the students are waiting for their Chhattisgarh 10th and 12th results 2022, they must keep a check on these websites for the results and updates.

cgbse.nic.in

results.cg.nic.in

jagranjosh.com/results

How To Check Chhattisgarh 10th Result 2022?

To check the CGBSE result for class 10th, students will have to go to the any of above-mentioned websites. Further, they need to click on CG board result for class 10th. A new page will appear on the screen. After that, they will have to enter the required login credentials and the result will be displayed on the screen. Apart from the official website, the Chhattisgarh board Class 10 results 2022 can be checked via SMS.

Chhattisgarh 10th Result 2022 Helpline Number

The CGBSE board has also activated a helpline number to address student issues before and after the CG Board Class 10, 12 result declaration. Those anxious about their Chhattisgarh board results can call the toll-free number 18002334363 between 10:30 am to 5 pm. This helpline number will remain active till 23rd May 2022.

