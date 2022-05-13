Chhattisgarh Board 10th, 12th Result 2022 LIVE: CGBSE Result to be Declared Tomorrow at cgbse.nic.in

Chhattisgarh Board Class 10th, 12th Result 2022 & CGBSE Result LIVE Update: Putting all the rumours to an end, the Chhattisgarh Board Result 2022 Date has been confirmed by CGBSE. As per the latest update, the CGBSE 10th, 12th Results 2022 for annual board exams will be declared tomorrow - 14th May 2022 at 12 PM in the afternoon. The news about CG Board Results Date and Time has been confirmed by the board through a formal announcement made just a few minutes back. The CGBSE Officials also confirmed that the Chhattisgarh 10th and 12th Result 2022 will be declared online and published in the form of digital scorecards for individual students. Students will get direct and convenient access to CG Board 10th Result 2022 and CGBSE 12th Result 2022 online via the links placed below:
Check CGBSE 10th Result 2022 - Direct Link
The above given links will be activated with result checking links tomorrow, as soon as the CGBSE 10th and 12th Results are formally declared by the Board. In addition to this, CG Board Results 2022 will also be available via results.jagranjosh.com and cgbse.nic.in website as well.
13 May 06:08 PMCGBSE 10th, 12th Result 2022 Marksheet Distribution
Tomorrow - 14th May 2022, students will be given access to the MP Board 10th, 12th Result 2022 in the form of digital scorecard which will be made available to them via the official website cgbse.nic.in as well as via results.jagranjosh.com. However, the original marksheet and certificate for CGBSE 10th and 12th Result 2022 will be available to the students only from the school from where they have registered to appear for the board exam. After the online declaration of CGBSE 10th and 12th Result 2022, students can get in touch with their school administrators to get the CGBSE Result 2022 Mark Sheet and Passing Certificate.
13 May 03:46 PMWhere to check CGBSE 10th, 12th Result 2022 online?
Taking into account the convenience factor for the students, the Chhattisgarh Board will publish the Class 10 and Class 12 Results online on the official website cgbse.nic.in. The CGBSE Class 10 and Class 12 Results 2022 will be made available in the form of digital scorecard. However, on the day of the result, the official website may suffer from technical problems or glitches which may cause delay in checking of the CG Board Results 2022 for the students. However, to avoid that, students can opt to check results on any of the following websites:
13 May 03:29 PMCGBSE 10th, 12th Result - Pass Percentage Update
Last year, the Chhattisgarh Board 12th Result 2022 was declared on 25th July 2022. On the other hand the CGBSE 10th Class Result 2022 was declared on 19th May 2022 Owing to the pandemic, the CGBSE 10th and 12th Results 2022 were declared without holding the annual board exams, on the basis of alternative assessment policy. In terms of overall pass percentage, students secured 97.43 per cent in Class 12 Exam Results while in CGBSE 10th Result 2022 the overall success ratio stood at 100% as all students were promoted to next grade.
13 May 02:46 PMCGBSE Result 2022 Press Release
CG Board has issued an offical press release confirming the date and time for the declaration of Chhattisgarh 10th, 12th Result 2022. Students can check out the same below:
13 May 02:35 PMHelicopter Rides for CGBSE 10th and 12th Toppers 2022
Earlier in the month, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel announced that state and district-level toppers of CGBSE 10th and 12th Result 2022 will be rewarded with a helicopter rides. The unique reward of helicopter rides being awarded to Class 10 and Class 12 students who feature on the CGBSE Toppers List 2022 is aimed at motivating other students also to perform well and take their careers to the sky and soar high.
13 May 02:20 PMCGBSE Result 2022: Number of Students
Chhattisgarh Board Results 2022 for 10th and 12th Class students will be declared tomorrow. Approx 6 lakh students from across the state will receive their CGBSE 10th, 12th Result 2022 for the recently held annual board exam. As per the details shared by the board, a total of 3,80,027 students will receive their CGBSE 10th Result 2022. On similar lines, the CGBSE 12th Result 2022 will be announced for 2,93,425 students tomorrow at 12 PM.
|
Class
|
Number of Students
|
CGBSE 10th Class
|
3,80,027
|
CGBSE 12th Class
|
2,93,425
13 May 01:15 PMHow to check CGBSE 10th, 12th Result 2022 online?
The Board has confirmed that CGBSE 10th, 12th Results 2022 will be declared and made available to the students in the form of digital scorecards that will be available on the official website. To avoid facing any problems while checking the CG Board Results 2022, students are advised to follow the simple step-by-step process explained in the video below:
13 May 01:01 PMSchool Education Minister to Declare CG Bord 10th, 12th Result 2022
According to the details shared by CGBSE Officials, the Board will hold a small declaration ceremony cum press meet tomorrow at 12 PM in which the CGBSE 10th, 12th Result 2022 will be declared officially. The Chhattisgarh 10th and 12th Results 2022 declaration function will be graced by State Education Minister Dr Premsai Singh Tekam as the chief guest and he will be accompanied by CGBSE Board Chairman and other senior officials. Education Minister is expected to officially announce the CG Board Results 2022 and also announce the CGBSE 10th, 12th Result Merit List consisting names of the CG Board Toppers for this year.
13 May 12:37 PMChhattisgarh Board Result 2022: When were exams held?
The Chhattisgarh Board Exams for Class 10 and 12 students were held in the month of March in which nearly 6 lakh students had participated. The CGBSE 10th Exam 2022 for Secondary Class students were held from 3rd to 23rd March 2022 while the CG Board 12th Exam 2022 for Senior Secondary students were held from 2nd March to 30th March 2022. Now, nearly one and half month after the completion of the exam, CGBSE 10th, 12th Result 2022 will be declared on 14th May 2022.
|
Class
|
Exam Dates
|
Result Date
|
CGBSE 10th Exam 2022
|
3rd to 23rd March 2022
|
14th May 2022
|
CGBSE 12th Exam 2022
|
2nd to 30th March 2022
|
14th May 2022
13 May 12:32 PMCGBSE 10th, 12th Result 2022 Date and Time Confirmed
After weeks of speculations, finally the Chhattisgarh Board has confirmed the date and time for the declaration of CGBSE Result 2022. As per the announcement, Chhattisgarh Board 10th, 12th Result 2022 will be declared on 14th May 2022 - Saturday at 12 PM in the afternoon. The confirmation of date and time for CGBSE Results 2022 comes as a major relief for all the students who have been running from pillar to post trying to get an official update about the same.