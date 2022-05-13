Chhattisgarh Board 10th, 12th Result 2022 LIVE: CGBSE Result to be Declared Tomorrow at cgbse.nic.in

HIGHLIGHTS CGBSE 10th, 12th Result 2022 on 14th May CG Board Result to be Out by 12 PM Check at results.jagranjosh.com

Chhattisgarh Board Class 10th, 12th Result 2022 & CGBSE Result LIVE Update: Putting all the rumours to an end, the Chhattisgarh Board Result 2022 Date has been confirmed by CGBSE. As per the latest update, the CGBSE 10th, 12th Results 2022 for annual board exams will be declared tomorrow - 14th May 2022 at 12 PM in the afternoon. The news about CG Board Results Date and Time has been confirmed by the board through a formal announcement made just a few minutes back. The CGBSE Officials also confirmed that the Chhattisgarh 10th and 12th Result 2022 will be declared online and published in the form of digital scorecards for individual students. Students will get direct and convenient access to CG Board 10th Result 2022 and CGBSE 12th Result 2022 online via the links placed below:

Check CGBSE 10th Result 2022 - Direct Link

The above given links will be activated with result checking links tomorrow, as soon as the CGBSE 10th and 12th Results are formally declared by the Board. In addition to this, CG Board Results 2022 will also be available via results.jagranjosh.com and cgbse.nic.in website as well.

