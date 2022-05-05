CGBSE 10th and 12th Result 2022: CG Board Toppers to be Rewarded with Free Helicopter Rides, confirms CM Bhupesh Baghel

CGBSE Chhattisgarh Board Result 2022: Even as lakhs of students await the declaration of CG Board 10th and 12th Results 2022; Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has made an important announcement for them. As per reports, on Thursday, CM Baghel announced that all students who secure top 10 ranks in Class 10 and Class 12 Board Exams will be rewarded with a Helicopter Ride. The Chief Minister made the announcement while addressing a press conference at Rajpur in Balrampur district, which he was visiting as part of the on-going constituency-wise public interaction drive.

State Toppers, District Toppers to get Chopper Rides

Making the mega announcement, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said that not only state-level top 10 ranking students, but even district-level toppers of CGBSE 10th and 12th Exam 2022 will be given chopper rides by the state government.

Chopper Rides to Motivate Students To Perform Better

Announcing the unique reward of Chopper rides for CGBSE 10th and 12th Toppers 2022; CM Baghel said that Helicopter rides will inspire and motivate students to perform well in the examination. He further added that "Air travel is something everyone desires. I believe that a helicopter ride will inculcate in the minds of children a desire to fly high in the skies of life and they will sharpen their skills even more to achieve their goal.”

Talking about the inspiration to come-up with such a unique reward, CM said that while on visit to three Atmanand English Medium Schools in Samri Assembly constituency, Children were very surprised to see him arrive in a Helicopter. During this interaction with students at the school, he felt that there was a lot of talent among the young students but they needed some motivation to perform well. This is what gave him the idea of awarding free chopper rides as a reward for CGBSE Board Exam 2022 Toppers.

